Amazon's second Prime Day of 2024 starts on October 8th, and whether you're looking to stock up on essentials, or start on your holiday shopping, you're bound to find some kind of deal. Apple isn't known for going all out for really any kind of sale event, but you'll find more than a few of the company's products ahead of Prime Day. And while not all the iPads and Macs on sale support upcoming features like Apple Intelligence , Apple's real advantage is that all of ts products run fast and look good without AI, too.

You won't find the newest products, like the iPhone 16 or Apple Watch Series 10 on sale just yet, but older iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches and Macs are fair game, and still absolutely worth considering given the features watchOS 11 , iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia introduced. Here are some of the best Apple deals you can get right now ahead of Prime Day next week.

The best early Prime Day deals on iPads

The biggest change Apple made to the iPad in 2024 was slimming out the iPad Pro (the 13-inch version is now the thinnest product the company sells) and introducing a new larger size of the iPad Air . Currently, the entry-level 10th-generation iPad and the 6th-generation iPad mini are seeing the biggest discounts, but all of Apple's current tablets will see the benefits of iPadOS 18, like expanded customization, the calculator app, and improvements to Apple Notes.

Apple iPad (2022) $320 $349 Save $29 The 10th-generation iPad was redesigned in October 2022, with a new design in a bunch of fun colors. It runs on an older A14 Bionic chip, so it won't support Apple Intelligence features, but it is plenty powerful enough for day-to-day use. You'll save $22. $320 at Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (2021) $380 $499 Save $119 The iPad mini is due for an update, but if you're not worried about getting the latest version, you'll get a powerful, but compact tablet when you buy the 6th-generation model. It has an A15 Bionic, Apple Pencil support, and access to nearly all the latest software save Apple Intelligence. You'll save $380 at Amazon

The best early Prime Day deals on AirPods

Apple introduced a new version of its entry-level headphones, the AirPods 4 , in two different varieties, one without active noise cancelation and the need for uncomfortable ear tips, plus the benefits of Apple's H2 chip like Personalized Spatial Audio, and the other with just the H2 chips. The company's more interesting plans lie with a software update coming to the second-generation AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C that will turn them into a hearing aid. You can get both pairs of headphones on sale ahead of Prime Day.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $199 $249 Save $50 The second-generation AirPods Pro were already good wireless earbuds in terms of sound quality and ANC, but Apple's upcoming update should make them a tool for hearing protection and assistance too, which could make them priceless. You'll save $20. $199 at Amazon

Apple AirPods (4th Generation) $119 $129 Save $10 The 4th-generation AirPods don't have ANC unless you pay a premium, but you'll still get an H2 chip, improved acoustic architecture, and a USB-C charging case. You'll save $10. $119 at Amazon

The best early Prime Day deals on Apple Watches

Thanks to watchOS 11 additions like the Vitals app for tracking your health trends and Training Load for quantifying how hard you're pushing yourself during a workout, you don't need to buy an Apple Watch Series 10 to get the newest software features of Apple's smartwatches. If you're looking for a discount, the biggest cuts are on Apple's older watches anyway, specifically the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 9 .

Apple Watch Series 9 $329 $429 Save $100 The Apple Watch Series 9 has already been replaced by the Series 10, but it still has many of it's best features, like support for Double Tap, a faster processor, and the upcoming sleep apnea detection feature. You'll save $100. $329 at Amazon

The best early Prime Day deals on Macs

Apple hasn't yet updated its Macs to the recently introduced M4 chip -- that's reportedly starting later in October -- but buying a MacBook or desktop Mac with anywhere from an M1 to M3 chip will still get you solid performance, and Apple's familiar software experience with deep integration with the company's other products. As of the release of macOS Sequoia, that includes things like iPhone Mirroring, automatic window tiling, the new Passwords app, and eventually, Apple Intelligence. The current Macs on sale are the M2 Macbook Air and M2 Mac mini , but more could join as we approach Prime Day.

Apple MacBook Air 13 (M2, 2022) $849 $999 Save $150 The M2 MacBook Air is a couple of years old at this point, but it still looks as great and feels as speedy as it did when it launched. You might get a shorter shelf life than a device with an M3 or M4 chip, but it runs the latest software and looks good doing it. You'll save $150. $849 at Amazon