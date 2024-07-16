Whether you're looking for wireless earbuds or laptops, Apple makes excellent premium products that work seamlessly together. But that quality doesn't come without some sticker shock. Apple's products are expensive -- let a $3,500 VR headset be the most egregious example -- and they're not always worth buying without a trade-in or some other discount slicing a few hundred dollars off the final price.

Luckily, Amazon's Prime Day 2024 sale has more than a few Apple deals worth considering, especially if you're in the market for a new pair of headphones or wireless earbuds. Amazon is offering steep discounts on the iPad mini, Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, and even AirPods Max, but its best deal by far is on the AirPod Pro 2nd Generation with USB-C, which you can buy for under $200. Here's every Apple product you can save money for Prime Day 2024.

Prime Day 2024 AirPods deals

By far the best deal Amazon is offering is 32% off the second generation AirPods Pro with USB-C. The headphones have Apple's excellent active noise cancelation and transparency modes, along with a new Adaptive Audio feature that can intelligently adjust volume depending on your surroundings, even pausing your audio when someone speaks to you or you start talking to someone else. You get all of that for $168.99, as opposed to the AirPods Pro's usual $249 price tag.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (USB-C) $169 $250 Save $81 The second-generation AirPods Pro have ANC, USB-C charging, and adaptive audio, and you can get it for $80 off on Prime Day. $169 at Amazon

If you're interested in an over-ear headphones experience, the AirPods Max may be a few years old at this point (a refresh is likely coming soon), but they still look great and have solid audio and ANC performance, especially at a discount. You can get a pair for $394.99, 28% off their normal $550 price. The entry-level third-generation AirPods support personalized Spatial Audio and are also sale for 29%, lowering their price from $169 to $119.99.

Apple AirPods Max $395 $550 Save $155 Apple's AirPods Max have a comfortable, premium design, solid ANC, support personalized Spatial Audio, and you can get them for $155 off on Prime Day. $395 at Amazon

Apple AirPods 3 $120 $170 Save $50 The third-generation AirPods support Spatial Audio, offer up to 30 hours of battery life, and you can get them for $49 off on Prime Day. $120 at Amazon

Prime Day 2024 iPad deals

Apple's iPads are useful for everything from casual web browsing to professional art tasks, but they cost much more than the average Amazon Fire Tablet. For Prime Day, the most significant discount is on the 6th generation iPad mini which, while old (it was originally released in 2021), is still by far my favorite Apple tablet for taking notes. The iPad mini features the company's modern, flat-edged iPad design, support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, and an 8.3-inch display that gives you just enough room for some class notes or a quick sketch. Amazon is selling the iPad mini for 24% off, lowering the tablet's price from $499 to $379.99.

Apple iPad Mini (2021) $380 $500 Save $120 Apple's 6th generation iPad mini has the design of the iPad Air, support for the Apple Pencil, a faster processor, a larger display, and you can get it for $119 off on Prime Day. $380 at Amazon

If you're looking for a larger screen and even more color options, the entry-level iPad is also available on sale. Apple updated the iPad with a new iPad Air-inspired design in 2022, just like it did with the mini, and includes support for the Apple Pencil and a new Magic Keyboard Folio. Inside, the iPad also has an A14 Bionic chip for even better performance during daily tasks and while playing games. Amazon is offering the iPad for 14% off, reducing the price from $349 to $299.

Apple iPad (2022) $299 $349 Save $50 The entry-level iPad comes in fun colors, includes the A14 Bionic chip for more performance, and gives you support for the Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard Folio, all for $50 less on Prime Day. $299 at Amazon

Prime Day 2024 Apple Watch deals

Apple's expected to announce new Apple Watches later this year, but if you're not worried about having the most up-to-date smartwatch, you can get a solid deal on Apple's current wearables for Prime Day. The Apple Watch Series 9 has a new, more powerful chip that enables gesture controls and more powerful health tracking features. Amazon will give you a 30% discount on the 41mm option, taking the price from $399 to $279.99 or 28% on the 45mm option, dropping the price from $429 to $309.99.

Apple Watch Series 9 $280 $400 Save $120 The Apple Watch Series 9 has a faster chip, supports all sorts of health tracking features, and Double Tap gestures. For Prime Day you can get it for $119 off. $280 at Amazon

If you're more interested in the larger screen and longer battery life of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Amazon has a discount on that too. The Ultra 2 isn't radically different from the previous Ultra, but has the faster chip of the Series 9, and the same bright display and multiple days of battery life. You can get it for 12% off on Prime Day, lowering the price from $799 to $699.99.