Prime Day is back - officially confirmed by Amazon, running for two days July. The event will be held on 11-12 July, taking place a good few months before Black Friday to give customers the opportunity to grab a few bargains before the end of the summer. The deals will actually start on 21 June, giving shoppers a couple of weeks of discounts.

Amazon Prime Day offers up big discounts on many of Amazon's own devices, so expect to see the likes of Echo, Fire TV and Ring in there - while other big brand names usually get a look-in too - Samsung, Philips Hue, and more. We're expecting a return to Black Friday prices for many devices, so it's going to be a sale that you want to keep your eyes on.

Of course, you'll need to make sure that you have an Amazon Prime membership and there's a 30-day free trial available for new members. Amazon Prime will get you better delivery options (including same day or one day in some cases), access to groceries, Prime Video, and a whole lot more.

What deals will be available on Prime Day?

Aside from discounts on Echo devices - of which we expect the Echo Dot to be one of the most popular - there are usually big discounts on things like Garmin GPS watches. This could be a great time to pick up a Forerunner to boost your training. There are usually deals on smartphones, including from leading brands like Samsung and perhaps the occasional iPhone deal too. Often there will be a decent discount on headphones like Apple AirPods so it's a great time to by gifts or to get something for yourself.

A lot of tech gets discounted and you'll often find the Fire TV Stick at really low prices, but you'll also find things like SSDs, robot vacuum cleaners, headphones (perhaps event the Sony WH-1000XM5) and some televisions too.

Amazon has confirmed there will be up to 58 per cent off Echo devices - including the new Echo Pop - as well as deals on Prime Video and Kindle Unlimited, amongst other Amazon services.