Amazon Music is looking to compete more with Spotify -- and it may have found the perfect way to do just that.

Amazon has announced that starting now, Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers in the U.S., UK and Canada will be able to listen to one audiobook a month from Audible's massive library of more than 1 million audiobooks.

"The addition of the Audible catalog makes Amazon Music Unlimited the premier destination for audio entertainment -- now with access to more than 100 million songs in HD audio, the most top podcasts ad-free, and the largest catalog of audiobooks -- including music and audiobooks in spatial audio," Amazon said in a press release.

Amazon is taking aim at Spotify

Amazon's move here is no doubt to compete with Spotify's audiobook subscriber perk. With the highest tier of Spotify Premium, users can enjoy 15 hours of audiobook listening every month, with access to over 250,000 audiobook titles in the music streaming giant's catalog.

Amazon's approach is slightly different to Spotify's. With Music Unlimited, individual plan subscribers and primary account holders of the family plan will be able to listen to one audiobook at a time -- of any length -- per month.

Amazon Music Unlimited is currently available to Prime Subscribers for an extra $10 a month (or $100 a year). If you're not a subscriber to Prime, you can get Amazon Music Unlimited for $11 a month. Spotify Premium currently costs $12 a month, which makes Amazon's Music Unlimited one dollar cheaper a month.

I think this is a smart move by Amazon to help level the playing field with Spotify. Additionally, if you find yourself enjoying audiobooks and want even more access to them, Amazon also offers an Audible Premium Plus subscription, which offers one free audiobook a month, but the difference is subscribers get to keep it.