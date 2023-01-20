Amazon Music is increasing its prices in the UK and US starting in February.

Amazon Music is about to get more expensive if you're Unlimited Individual Plan or Unlimited Student Plan, the music streaming outfit has confirmed.

The new Amazon Music prices will kick in on 21 February, 2023 and existing customers will see the change take place on their first bill after that date according to a customer service note published on the Amazon website.

"To offer you our service in the usual quality, we're updating the prices of select Amazon Music Unlimited plans," Amazon says, before noting that anyone who is in a trial period or part of a promotional offer will "continue to receive the discounted rate for the remainder of your promotion period."

Here's how the new prices look from 21 February:

The Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan is changing from £9.99 / $9.99 to £10.99 / $10.99 per month.

The Amazon Music Unlimited Student Plan is changing from £4.99 / $4.99 to £5.99 / $5.99 per month.

The news comes after Apple also increased the price of its own music streaming service last year, saying that the move was to help it pay higher licensing costs. Amazon hasn't said why it has followed suit, but it seems almost nailed on that we can expect Spotify to also increase its own prices sooner or later.

Music streaming services have long come under fire for the small amount of money they give to music artists each time their songs are played. But in terms of customer value, they can be a great way for people to listen to new music without having to buy songs either via online services or physical plastic discs.

Streaming services also continue to add new value to the music they offer customers, with spatial audio and high-resolution music two examples of features that Apple and others advertise.