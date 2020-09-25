Launched in the US in October 2020. Amazon's own cloud gaming service has recently launched in the UK, Canada and Germany too.

Here then is everything you need to know about Luna, including its price, games list and supported devices.

What is Amazon Luna?

Amazon Luna is a cloud gaming service, like Cloud Gaming by Xbox, Nvidia's GeForce Now, and the now defunct Google Stadia.

That means that you can play a growing library of games over the internet, with games running on remote servers (using Amazon AWS cloud technology) and video of your gameplay streamed to a supported device. In return, your button and direction presses go in the opposite direction and are read and acted upon by the source.

In all respects, it is like playing a game directly on your device, but you don't have to download it first - just the Luna app on multiple devices or web browser (on iOS and Chromebook, for example).

Latency, which is often the biggest caveat of cloud gaming, is reduced significantly by games played using a dedicated Amazon Luna Controller which connects directly to the internet rather than your device.

Also, as Amazon owns one of the world's biggest server networks, the distance between your home and closest server point is short enough to ensure that lag is kept to a minimum.

How does Amazon Luna work?

Unlike GeForce Now, you do not need to purchase games individually with Luna. Amazon Prime members automatically get access to a rotating handful of games as part of their regular subscription, while a Luna+ monthly subscription expands that to a much bigger library for a monthly fee.

There are also different "channels" from partners that give you even more game access for separate subscriptions. There is Ubisoft+ Multi Access, for example, with access to Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and other Ubisoft franchises, plus Jackbox Games, which presents you the wacky party titles from the studio.

It's also possible to play some purchased Ubisoft PC titles through Luna (in the US anyway) if you link your Ubisoft account.

Amazon Luna price and how to get it

Until March 2023, Luna was exclusive to the US. However, it has now launched in the UK, Canada and Germany too.

Amazon Prime members don't have to pay extra to access a rotating pool of games. However, should you want to play a much larger number of games on the service you will need Luna+ membership at the least.

Luna+ costs $9.99 / £8.99 / €9.99 per month in the US, UK and Germany respectively. It costs $12.99 in Canada.

Amazon Luna is a cloud gaming platform that offers a decent selection of games available to play across a wide number of devices. You will need a Luna+ subscription to get the most from it.

For that, you get unlimited play time, up to 1080p/60 streaming, and the ability to play on two devices at a time. There is also an option to play at 720p for those with slower internet connections, although there is currently no 4K alternative.

An Ubisoft+ Multi Access subscription costs $17.99 / £14.99 per month but provides access to some top tier Ubisoft titles, including some recent ones.

And, the Jackbox Games subscription is priced at $4.99 / £3.99 per month.

The Amazon Luna Controller costs $69.99 / £59.99, although the service also works with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controllers, as well a Razer Kishi for mobile gaming, plus keyboard and mouse.

The Amazon Luna Controller supports both direct Wi-Fi connectivity for lower latency play and Bluetooth. It has everything you need to play games on the Luna cloud gaming platform.

What devices work with Luna?

As well as a dedicated Amazon Luna Controller, you can use an Xbox One Wireless Controller, PlayStation DualShock 4, Razer Kishi or mouse and keyboard to play Luna games. However, all but the Luna Controller may add additional latency unless connected by cable.

Luna games can be streamed to the following devices:

Amazon Fire TV Cube - 1st gen and newer

Amazon Fire TV Stick - 2nd gen and newer

Amazon Fire TV - 3rd gen

Fire TVs from Toshiba, Insignia, Omni, and 4-Series

Samsung smart TVs with the Samsung Gaming Hub (in all regions on compatible TVs)

Select Android devices (through Chrome - with Android 9 or above) - see the list here.

iPhone (through Safari - with iOS 14 or above)

iPad (through Safari - with iPadOS 14 or above)

Mac (macOS 10.13 or above)

PC (Windows 10 with DirectX 11 or above)

Luna on Mac, PC and Chromebook can also run through the Chrome browser (v83 and above).

Rival platforms have struggled to get Apple to approve their cloud gaming services in the past, but Amazon seems to have figured out a workaround for iOS and iPadOS - you can play Luna games through Safari on iPhone and iPad as long as iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 is installed respectively. It's a similar case for supported Android devices, albeit through a Chrome browser.

The Amazon Luna Controller

Amazon has designed a dedicated controller to play Luna games with.

It looks very similar to an Xbox One Wireless Controller, especially with its central button and thumbstick placements. However, rather than connect to a specific device, it connects straight to the internet via your wireless home network.

There are two advantages to this. First, as it doesn't need to be paired to any specific device, you can just pick up and use it as soon as you launch Luna anywhere. And second, the direct connection reduces latency by not having to pass control codes through a device first - it cuts out the middle-man, so to speak.

Amazon claims that this reduces latency by between 17 and 30 milliseconds - a massive amount for accurate gaming response.

As well as the usual buttons to start games and access menus, etc, the Luna Controller has a mic button for Alexa - this is an Amazon product after all. You can therefore start games on a Fire TV with just your voice, as well as use other assistant-enabled commands.

It uses two AA batteries and can even be used as a regular Bluetooth controller when not playing Luna games.

Amazon also provides a free app for iOS and Android that works as a remote controller for Luna. The Luna Phone Controller gives you on-screen controls to play games on a Fire TV device.

What broadband speeds do you need to run Amazon Luna?

At launch, Amazon Luna will stream games in a maximum of 1080p/60, but there are plans to increase that to 4K (on supported devices) in future.

Amazon recommends a minimum broadband speed of 10Mbps, rising to a minimum of 35Mbps when 4K streaming becomes available.

It is worth also noting that a game stream takes up a lot more bandwidth than a TV show or film, so if you are on a limited data internet package you should be aware that games could use up to 10GB of your data allowance per hour (at 1080p). More for 4K gaming. That applies for mobile data and home broadband, unless you have an unlimited plan.

Amazon Luna and Twitch streaming

One of the interesting, unique features on Luna is that it will have deep Twitch integration - obviously really, considering Twitch is owned by Amazon.

Players will be able to start Luna games from inside Twitch, while respective Twitch streams will be available to view from each games' Luna hub page.

You can find out more about Amazon Luna on its dedicated website in the US here, and the UK here.

Amazon Luna games list (as of 20 April 2023)

Here are all the games currently available to play through the Amazon Luna service, depending on your subscription tier.

Amazon Luna games available to Prime members

Horizon Chase Turbo

The Adventure Pals

The Jackbox Party Pack 3

Yakuza Kiwami 2 Note that the games available as part of Prime membership at no extra cost rotate regularly. They are also available to Luna+ members (and will continue to be so once out of Prime circulation). We will update this list as and when necessary. read more

Amazon Luna games available to Luna+ members

Alien Isolation

Aragami

Arcade Paradise

Are you Smarter than a 5th Grader

Baseball Stars 2

Batora: Lost Haven

Beach Buggy Racing 2: The Hot Wheels Edition

Bee Simulator

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Call of the Sea

Capcom Arcade Stadium

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Chicken Police

Citizen Sleeper

Close to the Sun

Contra Aniversary Collection

Control Ultimate Edition

Cross Code

Death Squared

Devil May Cry 5

Dirt 5

Dirt Rally 2.0

Dragon’s Lair

Dragon’s Lair 2 Time Warp

Dusk

Earthworm Jim

Earthworm Jim 2

Everspace

Freshly Frosted

Garfield Kart Furious Racing

Get Packed Couch Chaos

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition

Guacamelee! 2

Horizon Chase Turbo

Hot Wheels Unleashed

LEGO DC Super-Villians

Lumines Remastered

Lumote

Martha is Dead

Megaman 11

Megaman Legacy Collection

Metal Slug

Metal Slug X

Mighty Switch Force Collection

Monster Harvest

Monster Truck Championship: Rebel Hunter Edition

Mortal Shell

Moving Out

Narita Boy

Obduction

Overcooked

Overcooked 2

Paper Beast: Folded Edition

Pile Up! Box by Box

Potion Permit

R-Type Dimensions Ex

Rad

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 3

Riptide GP Renegade

River City Girls

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos

Sail Forth

Samurai Warriors 5

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse

Shantae Half Genie Hero: Ultimate Edition

Shantae Risky’s Revenge: Director’s Cut

Shock Troopers

Shock Troopers 2nd Squad

Skatebird

Sonic Colors Ultimate

Sonic Mania Plus

Space Ace

Spongebob Squarepants Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated

Steamworld Dig 2

Steamworld Heist

Steamworld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Team Sonic Racing

Tetris Effect Connected

The Adventure Pals

The Falconeer

The King of Fighters ’97 Global Match

The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match Final Edition

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero

The Mummy Remastered

The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf

The Wonderful 10 Remastered

Thymesia

Time on Frog Island

Toki

Tracks: Toybox Edition

Trails of Cold Steel IV

Twinklestar Sprites

Valfaris

Valkyria Chronicles 4: Complete Edition

Vengeful Guardian Moonrider

Windjammers 2

Worms Crazy Golf

WRC Generations

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yoku's Island Express

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Youtubers Life OMG

Ys IX Monstrum Nox

Ys VII Lacrimosa of Dana read more

Amazon Luna games available to Ubisoft+ Multi Access members

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia

Assassin's Creed Liberation HD

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Origins

Assassin's Creed Syndicate

Assassin's Creed Unity

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Beyond Good & Evil

Child of Light

Discovery Tour: Viking Age

Far Cry 2

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 6

Far Cry Blood Dragon

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry Primal

From Dust

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Monopoly Plus

Monopoly Madness

Odd Ballers

Rabbids Party Legends

Riders Republic

Scott Pilgrim vs The World The Game: Complete Edition

Starlink: Battle for Atlas - Digital Edition

Steep

The Crew

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy's The Division: Gold Edition

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Trials Fusion

Trials Rising

Uno

Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs Legion read more

Amazon Luna games available to Jackbox Games members