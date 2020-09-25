Quick Links
Launched in the US in October 2020. Amazon's own cloud gaming service has recently launched in the UK, Canada and Germany too.
Here then is everything you need to know about Luna, including its price, games list and supported devices.
What is Amazon Luna?
Amazon Luna is a cloud gaming service, like Cloud Gaming by Xbox, Nvidia's GeForce Now, and the now defunct Google Stadia.
That means that you can play a growing library of games over the internet, with games running on remote servers (using Amazon AWS cloud technology) and video of your gameplay streamed to a supported device. In return, your button and direction presses go in the opposite direction and are read and acted upon by the source.
In all respects, it is like playing a game directly on your device, but you don't have to download it first - just the Luna app on multiple devices or web browser (on iOS and Chromebook, for example).
Latency, which is often the biggest caveat of cloud gaming, is reduced significantly by games played using a dedicated Amazon Luna Controller which connects directly to the internet rather than your device.
Also, as Amazon owns one of the world's biggest server networks, the distance between your home and closest server point is short enough to ensure that lag is kept to a minimum.
How does Amazon Luna work?
Unlike GeForce Now, you do not need to purchase games individually with Luna. Amazon Prime members automatically get access to a rotating handful of games as part of their regular subscription, while a Luna+ monthly subscription expands that to a much bigger library for a monthly fee.
There are also different "channels" from partners that give you even more game access for separate subscriptions. There is Ubisoft+ Multi Access, for example, with access to Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and other Ubisoft franchises, plus Jackbox Games, which presents you the wacky party titles from the studio.
It's also possible to play some purchased Ubisoft PC titles through Luna (in the US anyway) if you link your Ubisoft account.
Amazon Luna price and how to get it
Until March 2023, Luna was exclusive to the US. However, it has now launched in the UK, Canada and Germany too.
Amazon Prime members don't have to pay extra to access a rotating pool of games. However, should you want to play a much larger number of games on the service you will need Luna+ membership at the least.
Luna+ costs $9.99 / £8.99 / €9.99 per month in the US, UK and Germany respectively. It costs $12.99 in Canada.
Amazon Luna
Amazon Luna is a cloud gaming platform that offers a decent selection of games available to play across a wide number of devices. You will need a Luna+ subscription to get the most from it.
For that, you get unlimited play time, up to 1080p/60 streaming, and the ability to play on two devices at a time. There is also an option to play at 720p for those with slower internet connections, although there is currently no 4K alternative.
An Ubisoft+ Multi Access subscription costs $17.99 / £14.99 per month but provides access to some top tier Ubisoft titles, including some recent ones.
And, the Jackbox Games subscription is priced at $4.99 / £3.99 per month.
The Amazon Luna Controller costs $69.99 / £59.99, although the service also works with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controllers, as well a Razer Kishi for mobile gaming, plus keyboard and mouse.
Amazon Luna Controller
The Amazon Luna Controller supports both direct Wi-Fi connectivity for lower latency play and Bluetooth. It has everything you need to play games on the Luna cloud gaming platform.
What devices work with Luna?
As well as a dedicated Amazon Luna Controller, you can use an Xbox One Wireless Controller, PlayStation DualShock 4, Razer Kishi or mouse and keyboard to play Luna games. However, all but the Luna Controller may add additional latency unless connected by cable.
Luna games can be streamed to the following devices:
- Amazon Fire TV Cube - 1st gen and newer
- Amazon Fire TV Stick - 2nd gen and newer
- Amazon Fire TV - 3rd gen
- Fire TVs from Toshiba, Insignia, Omni, and 4-Series
- Samsung smart TVs with the Samsung Gaming Hub (in all regions on compatible TVs)
- Select Android devices (through Chrome - with Android 9 or above) - see the list here.
- iPhone (through Safari - with iOS 14 or above)
- iPad (through Safari - with iPadOS 14 or above)
- Mac (macOS 10.13 or above)
- PC (Windows 10 with DirectX 11 or above)
Luna on Mac, PC and Chromebook can also run through the Chrome browser (v83 and above).
Rival platforms have struggled to get Apple to approve their cloud gaming services in the past, but Amazon seems to have figured out a workaround for iOS and iPadOS - you can play Luna games through Safari on iPhone and iPad as long as iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 is installed respectively. It's a similar case for supported Android devices, albeit through a Chrome browser.
The Amazon Luna Controller
Amazon has designed a dedicated controller to play Luna games with.
It looks very similar to an Xbox One Wireless Controller, especially with its central button and thumbstick placements. However, rather than connect to a specific device, it connects straight to the internet via your wireless home network.
There are two advantages to this. First, as it doesn't need to be paired to any specific device, you can just pick up and use it as soon as you launch Luna anywhere. And second, the direct connection reduces latency by not having to pass control codes through a device first - it cuts out the middle-man, so to speak.
Amazon claims that this reduces latency by between 17 and 30 milliseconds - a massive amount for accurate gaming response.
As well as the usual buttons to start games and access menus, etc, the Luna Controller has a mic button for Alexa - this is an Amazon product after all. You can therefore start games on a Fire TV with just your voice, as well as use other assistant-enabled commands.
It uses two AA batteries and can even be used as a regular Bluetooth controller when not playing Luna games.
Amazon also provides a free app for iOS and Android that works as a remote controller for Luna. The Luna Phone Controller gives you on-screen controls to play games on a Fire TV device.
What broadband speeds do you need to run Amazon Luna?
At launch, Amazon Luna will stream games in a maximum of 1080p/60, but there are plans to increase that to 4K (on supported devices) in future.
Amazon recommends a minimum broadband speed of 10Mbps, rising to a minimum of 35Mbps when 4K streaming becomes available.
It is worth also noting that a game stream takes up a lot more bandwidth than a TV show or film, so if you are on a limited data internet package you should be aware that games could use up to 10GB of your data allowance per hour (at 1080p). More for 4K gaming. That applies for mobile data and home broadband, unless you have an unlimited plan.
Amazon Luna and Twitch streaming
One of the interesting, unique features on Luna is that it will have deep Twitch integration - obviously really, considering Twitch is owned by Amazon.
Players will be able to start Luna games from inside Twitch, while respective Twitch streams will be available to view from each games' Luna hub page.
You can find out more about Amazon Luna on its dedicated website in the US here, and the UK here.
Amazon Luna games list (as of 20 April 2023)
Here are all the games currently available to play through the Amazon Luna service, depending on your subscription tier.
Amazon Luna games available to Prime members
- Horizon Chase Turbo
- The Adventure Pals
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
Note that the games available as part of Prime membership at no extra cost rotate regularly. They are also available to Luna+ members (and will continue to be so once out of Prime circulation).
We will update this list as and when necessary.
Amazon Luna games available to Luna+ members
- Alien Isolation
- Aragami
- Arcade Paradise
- Are you Smarter than a 5th Grader
- Baseball Stars 2
- Batora: Lost Haven
- Beach Buggy Racing 2: The Hot Wheels Edition
- Bee Simulator
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Call of the Sea
- Capcom Arcade Stadium
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- Chicken Police
- Citizen Sleeper
- Close to the Sun
- Contra Aniversary Collection
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Cross Code
- Death Squared
- Devil May Cry 5
- Dirt 5
- Dirt Rally 2.0
- Dragon’s Lair
- Dragon’s Lair 2 Time Warp
- Dusk
- Earthworm Jim
- Earthworm Jim 2
- Everspace
- Freshly Frosted
- Garfield Kart Furious Racing
- Get Packed Couch Chaos
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
- Guacamelee! 2
- Horizon Chase Turbo
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- LEGO DC Super-Villians
- Lumines Remastered
- Lumote
- Martha is Dead
- Megaman 11
- Megaman Legacy Collection
- Metal Slug
- Metal Slug X
- Mighty Switch Force Collection
- Monster Harvest
- Monster Truck Championship: Rebel Hunter Edition
- Mortal Shell
- Moving Out
- Narita Boy
- Obduction
- Overcooked
- Overcooked 2
- Paper Beast: Folded Edition
- Pile Up! Box by Box
- Potion Permit
- R-Type Dimensions Ex
- Rad
- Resident Evil 2
- Resident Evil 3
- Riptide GP Renegade
- River City Girls
- Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos
- Sail Forth
- Samurai Warriors 5
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
- Shantae Half Genie Hero: Ultimate Edition
- Shantae Risky’s Revenge: Director’s Cut
- Shock Troopers
- Shock Troopers 2nd Squad
- Skatebird
- Sonic Colors Ultimate
- Sonic Mania Plus
- Space Ace
- Spongebob Squarepants Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated
- Steamworld Dig 2
- Steamworld Heist
- Steamworld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
- Team Sonic Racing
- Tetris Effect Connected
- The Adventure Pals
- The Falconeer
- The King of Fighters ’97 Global Match
- The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match Final Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero
- The Mummy Remastered
- The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf
- The Wonderful 10 Remastered
- Thymesia
- Time on Frog Island
- Toki
- Tracks: Toybox Edition
- Trails of Cold Steel IV
- Twinklestar Sprites
- Valfaris
- Valkyria Chronicles 4: Complete Edition
- Vengeful Guardian Moonrider
- Windjammers 2
- Worms Crazy Golf
- WRC Generations
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yoku's Island Express
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Youtubers Life OMG
- Ys IX Monstrum Nox
- Ys VII Lacrimosa of Dana
Amazon Luna games available to Ubisoft+ Multi Access members
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin's Creed Liberation HD
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate
- Assassin's Creed Unity
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Beyond Good & Evil
- Child of Light
- Discovery Tour: Viking Age
- Far Cry 2
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry 6
- Far Cry Blood Dragon
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- From Dust
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Monopoly Plus
- Monopoly Madness
- Odd Ballers
- Rabbids Party Legends
- Riders Republic
- Scott Pilgrim vs The World The Game: Complete Edition
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - Digital Edition
- Steep
- The Crew
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy's The Division: Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Trials Fusion
- Trials Rising
- Uno
- Watch Dogs
- Watch Dogs 2
- Watch Dogs Legion
Amazon Luna games available to Jackbox Games members
- Drawful 2
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9