More than 50 games are being removed from the Amazon Luna+ subscription offering.

Fans of the Amazon Luna game streaming service are going to have to deal with more than 50 games disappearing from the service.

Games have gone missing from Luna before, but now there are more than 50 that will be removed over the next few weeks - with all of them set to be removed by the end of February 2023.

9to5Google reports that a total of 53 games will be removed from the Luna+ subscription service, with those that are going away displaying a banner at the top of the screen to warn gamers. They'll also display the exact date when the game will be removed.

This of course isn't the first time that Luna has removed games from its library - it previously happened plenty through December and January and CloudDosage reports that around 175 games will have been removed once this February cull is complete.

Luna isn't alone in removing games, of course. Xbox Game Pass regularly removes games from its subscription catalog, but the numbers are nowhere near as high as those that are being removed from Luna+.

The games removed from Luna+ through February include:

Leaving on February 9

Bridge Constructor Portal

Buildings Have Feelings Too!

El Hijo: A Wild West Tale

El Shaddai: Acenstion of the Metatron

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Melbits World

Momonga Pinball Adventures

PictoQuest: The Curse Grids

Race the Sun

Skelittle: A Giant Party

Smoots Summer Games

Smoots World Cup Tennis

Snake Pass

Space Otter Charlie

Spark Lite

Spirit of the North

Spitlings

Summer Paws

Super Kickers League Ultimate

The Medium

Urban Trial Playground

Wandersong

Leaving on February 11

No More Heroes

Yono and the Celestial Elephants

Leaving on February 27

Joggernauts

Leaving on February 28

Another World

Asteroids Deluxe

BloodRayne: Terminal Cut

BloodRayne: Terminal Cut 2

Centipede

Crystal Castles

Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp

Flashback

Forsaken

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Metal Slug 3

Missile Command

Panzer Paladin

Pong

Retro Classic: Bad Dudes vs Dragon Ninja

Retro Classic: Gate of Doom

Retro Classic: Heavy Barrel

Retro Classic: Joe & Mac

Retro Classic: Joe & Mac Returns

Retro Classic: Super Burger Time

Retro Classic: Two Crude

Samurai Shodown V Special

ShadowMan Remastered

Space Ace

Super Breakout

Tempest

The Last Blade 2

Twinsen’s Little Bit Adventure: Classic

Here's to hoping it'll be a good long while before any more games go missing.