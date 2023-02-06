Fans of the Amazon Luna game streaming service are going to have to deal with more than 50 games disappearing from the service.
Games have gone missing from Luna before, but now there are more than 50 that will be removed over the next few weeks - with all of them set to be removed by the end of February 2023.
9to5Google reports that a total of 53 games will be removed from the Luna+ subscription service, with those that are going away displaying a banner at the top of the screen to warn gamers. They'll also display the exact date when the game will be removed.
This of course isn't the first time that Luna has removed games from its library - it previously happened plenty through December and January and CloudDosage reports that around 175 games will have been removed once this February cull is complete.
Luna isn't alone in removing games, of course. Xbox Game Pass regularly removes games from its subscription catalog, but the numbers are nowhere near as high as those that are being removed from Luna+.
The games removed from Luna+ through February include:
Leaving on February 9
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Buildings Have Feelings Too!
- El Hijo: A Wild West Tale
- El Shaddai: Acenstion of the Metatron
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Melbits World
- Momonga Pinball Adventures
- PictoQuest: The Curse Grids
- Race the Sun
- Skelittle: A Giant Party
- Smoots Summer Games
- Smoots World Cup Tennis
- Snake Pass
- Space Otter Charlie
- Spark Lite
- Spirit of the North
- Spitlings
- Summer Paws
- Super Kickers League Ultimate
- The Medium
- Urban Trial Playground
- Wandersong
Leaving on February 11
- No More Heroes
- Yono and the Celestial Elephants
Leaving on February 27
- Joggernauts
Leaving on February 28
- Another World
- Asteroids Deluxe
- BloodRayne: Terminal Cut
- BloodRayne: Terminal Cut 2
- Centipede
- Crystal Castles
- Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp
- Flashback
- Forsaken
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Metal Slug 3
- Missile Command
- Panzer Paladin
- Pong
- Retro Classic: Bad Dudes vs Dragon Ninja
- Retro Classic: Gate of Doom
- Retro Classic: Heavy Barrel
- Retro Classic: Joe & Mac
- Retro Classic: Joe & Mac Returns
- Retro Classic: Super Burger Time
- Retro Classic: Two Crude
- Samurai Shodown V Special
- ShadowMan Remastered
- Space Ace
- Super Breakout
- Tempest
- The Last Blade 2
- Twinsen’s Little Bit Adventure: Classic
Here's to hoping it'll be a good long while before any more games go missing.