Amazon has finally launched its cloud gaming platform outside the US. Amazon Luna is now in the UK, Germany and Canada too, with the service and dedicated controller becoming available.

Amazon Luna is the retailer's answer to Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass, Nvidia GeForce Now and the now defunct Google Stadia. It allows users to play games across multiple devices by streaming video of live gameplay over the internet from a remote server, with the controller movements heading the other way.

What does Amazon Luna offer in the UK and how much is it?

Amazon Prime members get a rotating selection of games to play as part of their existing subscription, at no extra cost. You just need to sign in to the service and away you go.

Alternatively, a larger selection of games are available to play as part of a Luna+ subscription. This costs £8.99 per month in the UK and includes titles across a healthy number of different genres - action, adventure and classic games included.

In addition, a separate subscription to Ubisoft+ Multi Access gives access to a vast library of Ubisoft games for £14.99 per month. This includes the likes of Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs, the Tom Clancy games, and Far Cry shooters.

Finally, a Jackbox Games subscription offers the off-the-wall party games studio's many titles for £3.99 per month.

The Amazon Luna Controller

As well as the service itself, you can purchase an Amazon Luna Controller for £59.99. As with the Stadia controller, it connects directly to your home network when indoors to reduce latency. Control codes are therefore sent directly to the servers via your router rather than having to travel through a streaming device instead. It does also feature Bluetooth connectivity if you want to hook it up to a phone or tablet too.

Alternatively, you can play Luna games using just your smartphone. The Luna Phone Controller app for IOS and Android with give you touch controls to play games on a Fire TV streaming device or television. Not only is this a good option if you can't connect a Luna Controller just yet, it gives you access to some other features for specific types of games.

The final highlight of Amazon Luna is great for Twitch streamers. It allows them to easily broadcast gameplay and a camera feed via a PC, Mac or Fire TV device.

How can I play Amazon Luna in the UK?

Amazon Luna is available across a number of compatible devices, including Fire TV, Fire tablets, Windows PCs, Chromebooks, Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Android phones. It also works on Samsung smart TVs in the US, so hopefully the Samsung Gaming Hub will soon incorporate it in the UK too.

You can find out more on a dedicated Luna page on the Amazon UK website.