If you like buying heavily discounted goods on apps like Temu or Shein, you'll be interested to hear that a new competitor has entered the low-cost shopping arena: Amazon . But, you won't get the usual fast shipping.

Amazon has announced it is launching Haul, a new low-cost storefront that offers products at cheap prices, with most items being under $10. Haul is now available in beta on the Amazon shopping app for U.S. customers only. Most of the items originate from China, with an expected shipping time of around two weeks, a departure compared to Amazon's usual fast shipping. Shipping costs $4 on Haul if the order is under $25, with free shipping on all orders over $25.

"Amazon Haul aims to help make shopping for fashion, home, lifestyle, electronics, and other products even more fun, easy, and affordable," Amazon said in a blog post.

What can you find on Amazon Haul?

All items are $20 or less

Amazon

Haul is a separate storefront on the Amazon shopping app. You can browse hundreds of low-cost items , ranging from fashion, home, lifestyle, electronics and more. A big driver of these low-cost shopping apps is clothing and accessories, with hundreds of cheap options being available on the app. For example, on Haul, you can find a necklace, bracelet, and earring set for $2.99, and a pair of touchscreen winter gloves for $3.21, far cheaper than if you were to browse the regular Amazon storefront or another retail store.

However, the quality of the items from these low-cost shopping apps is sometimes called into question. Amazon says it screens the products sellers offer on Haul to ensure what its selling is safe and authentic. All items on Haul are covered by Amazon's A-to-z guarantee. This guarantee protects customers when buying items and covers the product's condition and if it was as advertised. Amazon is offering free returns for Haul purchases over $3 within 15 days of delivery.

Haul is certainly a departure from the way Amazon typically operates. Essentially, instead of getting reasonably priced goods delivered to your door in a day or two, Haul offers extremely cheap items delivered in a week or two due to it being shipped from overseas. Currently, it's only available in the U.S., and its unclear if it will make its way to Europe or other countries soon.