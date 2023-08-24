Amazon/Pocket-lint Amazon Fire TV 2-Series $130 $200 Save $70 Take $70 off this Amazon TV. With 720p HD resolution, pictures look crystal clear, and you'll also benefit from Amazon's best smart home integrations, including Alexa. $130 at Amazon

Growing up in the Midwest, having a TV in my kitchen was an essential tool for catching up on the big Iowa Hawkeye games or watching the news whilst prepping for dinner. Nowadays, with the best TVs, you can add a panel anywhere in your home not only for dinner-prep entertainment, but also take advantage of smart features like calendar management, cooking tutorials, and more. Equipped with both smart and streaming capabilities and Alexa integration, Amazon's 32-inch Fire TV makes for a solid choice, and thanks to this early Labor Day sale, you can snag it for 35 per cent off at just $130. And if you're in the market for something a little bigger, you can opt for the 40-inch model and still save $60.

Why the 32-inch Amazon Fire TV is a great deal

If you've been sleeping on Amazon's Fire TV lineup, the 32-inch model is a great way to add a smaller panel to your home with 720p HD resolution and offers support for HDR10 and HLG. In short, these specifications mean you’ll get a great picture even on a smaller screen.

Plus, with Dolby Digital Audio, Amazon is making sure that whether you’re playing your latest Spotify playlist obsession or using it to catch up on your favorite shows at bedtime, you will get crisp, clear audio. In fact, because it's a Fire TV, it automatically comes with app integrations, so you can start watching Prime Video, Disney+, and more streaming channels.

Also packed into the Fire TV is an Amazon staple: The Alexa smart home experience. You can use this as a hub for all of your favorite echo dots or just checking in on family notes that Alexa takes. And if you'd prefer to hook up your favorite gaming consoles, you'll get two HDMI ports as well as an HDMI ARC port dedicated to your audio. At $130, you can take $70 off this great TV and place it in a smaller area of your home or even use it as a kid's bedroom TV. Add it to your cart today and take advantage of the savings.