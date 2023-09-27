Amazon / Pocket-lint Amazon Kindle Scribe Certified Refurbished 16GB + Basic Pen $235 $285 Save $50 Amazon Kindle Scribe is a stellar device to read books and write your thoughts on, but it's rarely available with a discount. Well, thankfully, we found some certified refurbished versions that are available for a great price. If you don't mind getting a device that was owned by someone else for a brief period before being returned, this is your chance to get a Kindle Scribe. $235 at Amazon

The Kindle Scribe has only been around for a few months, and we loved quite a few of its cool features. With all these extra things the Kindle Scribe could do, however, we were stuck a bit on the price because it is much higher than that of a regular Kindle, so we've been keeping an eye out for good deals.

As mentioned, these models come with a discount because they're Certified Refurbished. Basically, these items were refurbished by Amazon, thoroughly tested, and work like new. They have the same warranty as a new device, but they may get packaged in generic boxes. So if that's not something that bothers you, this is a fantastic opportunity for you.

Why you should take advantage of this Kindle Scribe deal

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is a great device for book lovers and avid readers alike, and the splurge makes it easier when the price is this low. The most recent Kindle device is packed with features, like the ability to write directly on the tablet, that make it stand out from previous generations and other e-readers. Ultimately, if you're looking to expand your book collection and enjoy reading without lugging around multiple books, then the Kindle Scribe is a great investment.

The Kindle Scribe boasts a beautiful and compact design that allows you to easily switch between reading and writing. It comes with a 10.2-inch display, making it perfect for reading documents and books. The display is also glare-free, ensuring that you can read comfortably for long hours without straining your eyes. The design also features a built-in adjustable warm light that allows you to read in any lighting condition, making it perfect for reading in bed or in dimly lit environments.

Another great feature of the Kindle Scribe that stood out is the note-taking feature. This feature allows you to take notes directly on the screen using the stylus pen, making it easy to annotate documents and books. The device also comes with an excellent indexing system that allows you to easily find your notes and highlights, making your reading experience more productive and enjoyable.You can also use the device to listen to audiobooks, which is pretty awesome.