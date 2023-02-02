The latest 2021 Paperwhite models with warm light and 6.8-inch screens are now available in Agave and Denim

Amazon has released one of its most popular e-readers a couple of new colours, mirroring a move it made with its previous generation Paperwhite. From now, you can get hold of the latest 2021 Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition in Agave Green and Denim blue, as well as the pre-existing black version.

It's the first visual change Amazon has made to the most recent Paperwhite model since it first launched towards the end of 2021, and follows the expansion of storage options to include both 8GB and 16GB storage of the regular Kindle Paperwhite. It is worth noting that these two new colours are currently only available in those higher storage variants. Anyone shopping for the cheapest 8GB model will still only have black as a colour option.

Those looking for the more premium Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition - which comes with 32GB storage as standard - will also get to choose from these two new colours.

As is often the case when any tech manufacturer offers green/blue, Amazon states it chose the colour to mimic natural, outdoor, calming colours, and has also made the devices using 60 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic for the chassis and case. What's more, Amazon is also now offering both the Fabric Cover and Leather Cover in Agave and Denim to match these new Kindle Paperwhite hues.

The 2021 Kindle Paperwhite is still one of our favourite reading devices. It features a bright LED front lighting system, crisp 300ppi pixel density for clear text rendering and - crucially - a big 6.8-inch screen. It's larger than the standard Kindle display and also features warm lighting, so you can adjust the level of warmth, making it a more relaxing read at nighttime.

If you opt for the Signature Edition, you also get auto-brightness added as a feature which - as the name suggests - automatically turns the brightness up and down to match your ambient lighting. It also features wireless charging and can be refilled either using the bespoke charging stand or using a standard Qi wireless charger.

Agave Green and Denim coloured Kindle Paperwhite and accessories are available to buy now, direct from Amazon.