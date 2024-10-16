Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite is its fastest yet, with 25 percent faster page turns. It also has a larger 7-inch display. $160 at Amazon

Amazon has just unveiled its latest lineup of Kindle e-readers, and with it, a refresh to its most popular model -- the Paperwhite. The series first debuted in 2012, quickly becoming one of the most prominent members of the entire Kindle family.

We last saw a Paperwhite refresh back in 2021, with Pocket-lint describing the device as "still the best e-reader." Three years later, we now have an all-new Paperwhite to contend with. Here's how this latest generation directly compares with its older sibling.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) Brand Amazon Amazon Screen 7-inch E-ink, 300ppi, 16-level gray scale 6.8in E-Ink, 300ppi, 17 LED illumination, adjustable warm light Storage 16GB 8GB Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Battery up to 12 weeks 10 weeks Weight 7.4 oz (211g) 7.2 oz (205g) Dimensions 5 x 7 x 0.3-inches (127.6 x 176.7 x 7.8 mm) 4.9 x 6.9 x 0.3-inches (125 x 174 x 8.1mm) Format Support Kindle Store, Audible AAX Kindle Store, Audible AAX Ports USB-C USB-C

The previous-generation Kindle Paperwhite was released in 2021, and brought USB-C charging and a larger 6.8-inch display to the product line for the first time. The product launched at $140, with a base storage configuration of 8GB. A slightly more expensive model was released alongside it, known as the Paperwhite Signature Edition. This version retailed for $190, and shipped with perks such as 32GB of storage, wireless changing support, and an ambient light sensor for auto-brightness.

The new Kindle Paperwhite comes in two configurations -- a basic model that costs $160, and a new Signature Edition that costs $200.

Fast-forward to 2024, and the new Kindle Paperwhite comes in two configurations as well -- a basic model that costs $160, and a new Signature Edition that costs $200. The former ships with 16GB of storage, and the latter offers 32GB of storage, in addition to wireless charging and auto-brightness support.

While prices have slightly crept up across generations, the Paperwhite lineup continues to be a relatively affordable product line. The 2024 models are available now on Amazon's official storefront -- the previous edition, meanwhile, is listed as 'currently unavailable.' Some third-party retailers will presumably still have inventory to sell through, and perhaps at discounted price points.

How do these two Kindle e-readers stack up?

The 2024 model is a noticeable step-up over its precessor

For 2024, Amazon has improved upon its existing Kindle Paperwhite e-readers in a couple of key ways. Most notably, the company has upped the speed of page turning -- something you'll probably be doing a lot of if you pick up a unit. "Scrolling through your Kindle Library or Store is snappy and responsive with 25% faster page turns," says Amazon.

The display is also slightly improved when compared to the 2021 model. While the new variant retains the same 300 pixels per inch (PPI) resolution as before, it has a 7-inch display panel (up from 6.8-inches). The screen also uses a new oxide thin-film transistor, which Amazon says will achieve the highest contrast ratio of any Kindle on the market.

The new unit boosts up to 12 weeks of reading time, up from the 10 weeks promised on the previous model.

The new Paperwhite is also slightly thinner than the outgoing model, while also being ever-so-slightly larger in terms of overall footprint. Thankfully, battery life hasn't suffered as a consequence. In fact, the new unit boosts up to 12 weeks of reading time, up from the 10 weeks promised on the previous model.

Which Kindle Paperwhite should you buy?

If you can find a good sale price on the 2021 model, you'll be getting a capable e-reader

The 2024 Kindle Paperwhite is an excellent choice if you want a solid, durable e-reader with a dedicated e-ink display. It might not have colored e-ink like some of the more expensive Kindle devices on the market, but it does have a large 7-inch display, quick page-turning capabilities, and a higher-than-average contrast ratio.

Of course, there are bound to be upcoming discounts on the previous generation Kindle Paperwhite. If you don't mind holding off until sales inevitably arrive, the 2021 model is still a perfectly capable e-reader. It's 6.8-inch display is relatively large, it has a durable build, and it uses the same convenient USB-C charging port as its younger sibling.