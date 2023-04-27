Amazon has decided to close its fitness device division, Halo, and discontinue all Amazon Halo products.

It launched its first fitness band in 2020 and followed that up with a new model - the Halo View - the following year. A Halo Rise wellness lamp was also added to the line in 2022. All three have been withdrawn from Amazon's US retail site. Support will end on 31 July 2023.

None of the Halo products made it to the UK, so Brits need not worry about any impact. Those Stateside and in other regions who bought a Halo Band, Halo View or Halo Rise in the last 12 months will have their purchase refunded. The devices will cease to work as they rely on a Halo subscription that will no longer be available: "Beginning on 1 August 2023, Amazon Halo devices, and the Amazon Halo app, will no longer function. If you want to download or delete your Halo health data, you can do so from the Settings page in the app," it said in a blog to customers.

Any outstanding prepaid subscription fees will also be refunded.

Entire division to close

Sadly, there will be layoffs in the division too, according to an email seen by The Verge: "We have made the difficult decision to wind down the Halo program, which will result in role reductions," Amazon’s vice president of smart home and health, Melissa Cha allegedly wrote to staff members.

"More recently, Halo has faced significant headwinds, including an increasingly crowded segment and an uncertain economic environment. Although our customers love many aspects of Halo, we must prioritize resources and maximise benefits to customers and the long-term health of the business."

The Amazon Halo Fitness subscription was designed to take on the likes of Peloton and Apple (with its Fitness+ program). Liking with the devices, it offered 100s of studio workout classes on demand. The devices linked to the service and supplied tracking information and health data.

Amazon Halo membership was priced at $3.99 per month in the US, which seemed reasonable in comparison with rivals. However, it clearly didn't take off in the significant numbers Amazon hoped for.