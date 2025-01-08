Summary Amazon Japan has posted a product listing for a Switch 2 case accessory from Laziro.

At CES 2025, Genki is showcasing new Switch 2 accessories which it reportedly says is based on the actual design of the console

Nintendo is expected to reveal the Switch 2 in early 2025.

There's a good chance Nintendo wishes it had revealed the Switch 2 already. Leaks are seemingly raining down about its highly-anticipated upcoming console, and now there's been a massive leak from none other than Amazon itself.

A new product listing on Amazon Japan gives our first complete look at what could be the Nintendo Switch successor. The listing is for a protective case for the Nintendo Switch 2 from the brand Laziro, which is available in black or a clear color.

The listing shows a redesigned Nintendo Switch inside Laziro's clear case and a joycon similar to the leaked design we've seen before. While it’s not 100 percent that is what the Switch 2 will look like, there is a good chance this could be the real deal.

Related The Nintendo Switch 2 might have an AI feature you didn't see coming Ahead of the Switch 2 reveal, Nintendo's stance on artificial intelligence has been paradoxically clear-cut and yet wholly obtuse.

The Switch 2 is in the spotlight at CES 2025

Accessories for the Switch 2 are showing up at the convention

Accessory-maker Genki released a video teasing some of its upcoming accessories for the Switch 2 at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. The video gives us a potential look at the Switch 2's dock and the console's logo.

While the Switch 2 Genki is showing off at CES is just a 3D mock-up, the company is reportedly touting that it's based on the actual Switch 2. In the video below, you can see the original Switch held up next to the 3D mock-up of the Switch 2, and the new console looks much bigger than the original. A representative of Genki reportedly said at CES 2025 that it has developed eight accessories for the Switch 2 and will release them at the same time as the console "in April" (via Numerama).

You can visit Genki's site now to sign up for notifications about its Switch 2 accessories, which it is referring to as an "all-new lineup of accessories, crafted for the next evolution in gaming." Genki is reportedly not in an official partnership with Nintendo, hence why it is able to show off its accessories ahead of the console's reveal and is not breaking any contracts.

Nintendo has verified none of this information, and it's still unclear when exactly the company will reveal the Switch 2. However, judging by all the news and leaks from CES 2025 about the console, its reveal could be imminent in the next few weeks based on previous reports. The last time Nintendo spoke about the console publicly, it revealed that the Nintendo Switch's successor would be backwards compatible and be able to play current Switch games.