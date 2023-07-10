Prime Day is almost here, and Amazon is already going absolutely nuts with discounted gadgets. Unfortunately (or fortunately, if you're lucky), Amazon has locked some of the best deals behind an invite-only section. We're talking about some absolutely insane discounts that not every Prime member can get their hands on. In a way, these deals might seem to go against the spirit of Prime Day. It's designed to be an event where everyone with a Prime subscription can get their hands on the stuff they want at lower prices.

So, what are these invite-only deals, and how can you take advantage of them? And what are the best invite-only Prime Day deals we've seen so far? We will investigate how these special deals work and which ones you should consider signing up for.

What are Amazon Prime Day invite-only deals?

Essentially, these are almost like Amazon's beloved Lightning Deals, but you sign up in advance instead of logging into Amazon at a certain time. Amazon expects demand for these products to exceed supply, so they're letting you register for a chance to buy the product if your name is chosen.

As far as making the purchase, Amazon's Customer Service has a page explaining how the invite-only deals work, and it essentially says that those invited to purchase the product will receive an email or push notification during Prime Day. From there, they can click the invite and buy the deal. You can only purchase one of the items if you're picked, so keep that in mind.

Amazon Prime Let's talk about your Prime membership before you start shopping: You do need one to snag Prime Day sales on Amazon (even invite-only ones). Not only does it grant you access to those exclusive discounts, but it also unlocks additional benefits like free one or two-day delivery. If you're not yet a Prime member, you can take advantage of a free 30-day trial before deciding whether to commit to a monthly subscription. $14.99 a month (30-day free trial)

How to sign up for Prime Day invite-only deals

Signing up for any of the special invite-only deals is incredibly easy. Getting picked by Amazon to buy the product isn't quite as straightforward, and unfortunately, there's no trick to increase your chances.

If you're interested in trying your luck, click on any of the best invite-only Prime Day deals outlined below and click the Request Invite on the right side of the page (where Add to Cart would normally be). A small window will open, letting you know you've requested an invitation. You'll also receive an email to the address associated with your Amazon account reminding you that the deal is available in "Limited quantities" and that "We won't be able to grant all requests."

Once you've signed up for an invitation, all you can do is wait until Amazon Prime Day officially starts on July 11 and see if you get an email offering you the opportunity to purchase the deal you've chosen. It's simple, but it is much more stressful than just clicking Add to Cart and buying a product.

An important note is that you're not obligated to purchase the product if your name is drawn, so there's no reason not to sign up for an invitation if a deal interests you since you can choose to back out of the purchase if you change your mind on Prime Day.

What are the best invite-only Prime Day 2023 deals?

Amazon has really gone all out with the invite-only deals, offering as much as 75 per cent off the normal price. There are TVs, laptops, headphones, and more. And these are just the best in the lead-up to Prime Day. We expect even more incredible invite-only deals to drop once Prime Day is in full swing.

43-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series TV for $100

Amazon/Pocket-lint Amazon Fire TV Omni Series $99 $399 Save $300 This might be the craziest Prime Day deal, and Prime Day hasn't even started yet. A 43-inch 4K smart TV for $100 is just nutty. It also comes with Amazon's Fire TV OS, making it a fantastic device for streaming everything from all your favorite streaming services. Sign up for this one and try your luck because you don't get a chance to get a large 4K TV for this cheap too often. $99 at Amazon

Acer i7 Swift X Creator Laptop for $630

Amazon Acer i7 Swift X Creator Laptop This is a huge discount on a really powerful laptop. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor, an NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and it's $290 off the normal price.

Motorola razr+ for $850

Source: Jason Cipriani Motorola Razr+ (2023) $850 $1000 Save $150 Amazon has the Motorola razr+ discounted by $150 in a special invite-only deal. This is worth jumping on if you're lucky enough to get an invitation, and you happen to be in the market for a new high-end smartphone. $850 at Amazon

JBL Live Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones for $90