Amazon has already begun to mark down a bunch of products before Black Friday , including phones, tablets, TVs or even its own streaming devices. If you've been looking to get a Fire TV stick to spice up your entertainment setup, then this deal is worth looking at.

Currently, the newest Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale on Amazon for $33, down from its regular price of $60, a 45 percent discount. This is a record low price for the device ahead of Black Friday.

If you don't have a smart TV, this is a great way to transform your TV into an entertainment powerhouse. If you have a smart TV, then a Fire Stick is an easy way to access more streaming apps, as well as cloud gaming.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $33 $60 Save $27

Amazon's best Fire Stick

Thanks to its Wi-Fi 6E support, your streaming experience will be a smooth one

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's most powerful streaming stick. It supports 4K Ultra HD displays and has Wi-Fi 6E support, so you can watch shows and movies at the best possible quality. The stick allows you to access Prime Video , along with other popular streaming apps like Apple TV+, Max, Netflix, and Disney+. The stick has 16GB of storage, so there's plenty of space to download more apps.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with an enhanced Alexa voice remote which lets you control your compatible TV, soundbar, and receiver all with one remote. You can also control your TV with the remote using your voice, like asking Alexa to open YouTube.

You can also play tons of games on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can stream popular games like Starfield, Palword, and Forza Motorsport. However, you'll need to pay for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to access Xbox's cloud gaming library. Amazon's Luna cloud gaming is also available on the stick.

On sale for $33, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is worth considering if you're looking to enhance your TV setup. It's extremely easy to set up too, and you'll be browsing new shows and cloud gaming in no time.