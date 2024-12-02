If you picked up a new TV on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, you might as well go the distance and grab a streaming stick to go with it. You don't have to buy the pricier Apple TV 4K, although that's my favorite streaming device. Instead, you can save a lot of money and pick up the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for less than half of its original price.

A holdover from its Black Friday deal, the Amazon Fire TV 4K stick is available for the low price of $22, so now's the time to snag one. An underrated feature is Xbox Game Pass support that lets you stream Game Pass games through the cloud, provided you have a solid internet connection.

It doesn't have all the fancy bells and whistles of a full-fledged streaming box like the Apple TV, but this is a perfectly fine choice for anybody looking to upgrade their viewing experience for a low price.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $21 $50 Save $29 Brand Amazon Operating System Fire OS Downloadable Apps Thousands $21 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also still heavily discounted

Don't miss out on this Black Friday holdover

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) $33 $60 Save $27 Resolution 4K RAM/storage 16GB Storage Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Support $33 at Amazon

If you have a little bit more room in your budget, you can opt for the speedier Fire TV Stick 4K Max that's available for $33. For most people it's not necessary, but Wi-FI 6e functionality and a more powerful processor make for a smoother and speedier experience. The choice is ultimately yours, but I think you'll be happy with either option.