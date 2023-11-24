Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $25 $50 Save $25 The latest Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K elevates your streaming experience with faster Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, immersive Dolby Vision/Atmos, and a wide range of free and live TV choices with parental controls. It's currently 50% off for Black Friday. $25 at Amazon

As Black Friday kicks into high gear, Amazon is rolling out a 50% off deal on its Fire TV Stick 4K, slashing the price to an irresistible $25. This discount saves you money and gets you a device that will redefine your streaming experience - especially if you're a parent.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is an excellent choice for families due to its user-friendly interface, fast performance, and access to a wide range of child-friendly content. Additionally, it has parental controls, ensuring that kids can safely explore age-appropriate content. The Alexa Voice Remote, meanwhile, allows you to quickly find specific programs to watch.

Related: Best Amazon Fire stick: Get the best Fire TV experience

If you've been contemplating a streaming device upgrade, this Black Friday deal presents the perfect opportunity to make that leap. I already own one, but at half off, I couldn't help but pick up a couple more: One for my bedroom, and one to gift to my parents for the holidays.

Why should you buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K during Black Friday?

This Black Friday's 50% discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K is a rare gem.

While Amazon products often see price drops, a hefty half-off deal like this doesn't come around often. It's an ideal chance for anyone thinking of upgrading their old streaming device or jumping into smart streaming for the first time to snag a great bargain.

The latest Fire TV Stick 4K comes equipped with a 1.7 GHz processor, offering a performance that is over 25% more powerful compared to its first-gen counterpart. This increase in power isn't just a number; it translates to a visibly smoother and more responsive user experience, whether you're browsing through the vast array of content or switching between your favorite streaming services.

Related: Best live TV streaming services: Ditch traditional cable for good

Another standout feature of this model is its Wi-Fi 6 support. As more devices in our homes demand internet access, maintaining a stable and fast connection becomes crucial. The Fire TV Stick 4K ensures that your streaming remains uninterrupted, even in a crowded network environment. However, to fully leverage this feature, you’ll need a compatible Wi-Fi 6 router.

The device's 2GB of memory and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are significant upgrades from the previous models, too.

More Black Friday 2023 deals and shopping advice