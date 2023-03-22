Amazon has just announced its own-brand Fire TV sets outside north America for the first time, going on sale in the UK and Germany. These TVs integrate Fire TV services, while leveraging a connected Alexa experience to make the TV even smarter. The Omni QLED is the flagship model in the range and there's an enticing introductory offer that could save you plenty of cash.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series is available in a wide range of sizes from 43-inch all the way up to 65-inch. The biggest savings are to be had on the largest models, naturally, but this introductory discount makes these TVs really good value for money.

There's a 4K Quantum Dot display on the Omni, supporting the latest HDR technology including Dolby Vision IQ to make your content look great. As this is TV has integrated Fire TV, you'll get access to a full range of streaming services, so you'll get the latest from Netflix or Disney+ for example.

The TVs come with an Alexa Voice Remote, allowing you to speak to Alexa with the press of a button, but these TVs also integrate handsfree functions, so you can just talk to Alexa on the TV without having to press any buttons.

As you get access to all of Alexa's functions, you'll also be able to play music, find the weather or plenty of other functions enabled by Alexa Skills. That will include smart home functionality, so you can view your doorbell camera, for example.

But Amazon doesn't just want this to be your television, they also want this display to do more when you're not actually watching it. There's an Ambient Experience, where you can have it show artwork - with over 1700 images - so you can add a little culture to your room and not just have a blank screen hanging on the wall.

Embracing AI, you can also ask for an image via voice and Alexa will create you generative artwork that's custom to you.

The new Omni QLED TVs are now available for pre-order on Amazon.co.uk and Amazon.de, where these great offers are available. You'll be able to get £300 off the price of the 65-inch Omni, or €200 off the same TV in Germany.

Amazon has said this is a limited introductory offer and we have no idea how long it will last for - so if you want to save some cash, you might have to move fast.