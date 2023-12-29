Amazon Fire TV Soundbar $100 $120 Save $20 The Amazon Fire TV soundbar goes neatly with your smart TV and takes over playing the sound from your movies and TV shows. It's easy to set up and pretty powerful, so if you don't already have a soundbar, this is a fantastic option. $100 at Amazon

This year, the Fire TV Soundbar was introduced to help enhance your movie night, especially all those dialogues that are entirely too quiet to be heard. Now available at a 17% discount, you'll end up saving quite a bit of money without sacrificing sound.

Why the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar is worth the investment

The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar is a compact yet powerful device promising to enhance your TV's sound. With dual speakers, this soundbar provides clearer dialogue and deeper bass, making your music and movies sound immersive. The device is a great addition to any home, especially as Hollywood seems to have switched a lot of dialogue to a mere whisper.

One of the great things about the Fire TV Soundbar is its promise for a fairly intuitive set up as it only requires one HDMI cable and one power plug. As soon as you've plugged everything in, the sound will switch over to the soundbar and you can enjoy better sound quality for your shows and movies. You can even connect your phone or tablet via Bluetooth to stream audio and fill the room with your favorite music. Listen, we know that you're going to also switch your music over to the same soundbar since you'll enjoy the extra volume and bass, so this is an important feature.

The Fire TV Soundbar seeks to give you a virtual surround sound experience. The device features DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio for a more complex experience with clearer dialogue. The soundbar is also designed to work seamlessly with Fire TV, giving you control of your TV and audio with just one remote. The device is compatible with smart TVs and streaming media players, so you can use it on a wide range of devices. Overall, the Fire TV Soundbar is a great product that provides clear audio, is easy to set up, and is sustainable, making it a fantastic choice now that it's on sale. If you have Prime, you can even get this one delivered tomorrow in most areas, so it could very well be the center of your New Year's Eve party.