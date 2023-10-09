Amazon is getting ramped up for its next Prime Day event, this time called Prime Big Deal Days. While the huge shopping event hasn't officially started yet, Amazon already offers deals on its Fire TV devices. Whether you're looking for an ultra-affordable Fire TV Stick Lite, the 4K-toting Fire TV Stick 4K, or the more feature-packed (and expensive) Fire TV Cube, there's a device on sale for you.

Best Fire TV Stick Deals

Amazon's Fire TV Stick devices are among the best values for streaming hardware. Even at their full price, you can't beat the capability offered by these powerful little streamers. When they're discounted for Prime Day, they become an even better value. There are three models on sale right now, and we'll keep you updated throughout Big Deal Days as any other Fire TV Stick devices go on sale.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $18 $30 Save $12 The Fire TV Stick Lite is Amazon's most budget-friendly streaming stick. Don't let its low price fool you. This thing still has many features, including a basic version of the Alexa Voice Remote, HD playback, smart home controls, and more. At this price, it's definitely one of the better early Prime Day deals we've seen so far. $18 at Amazon

Amazon/ Pocket-lint Amazon Fire TV Stick $20 $40 Save $20 This is Amazon's middle-of-the-road streaming device. It has all the features of the more expensive model, but it lacks 4K support. It does work with beautiful 1080p video, which for many people is plenty. It comes with a 6-month subscription to MGM+, which is a nice bonus to start your streaming options. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $23 $50 Save $27 If you have a 4K TV and want to take your streaming game to the next level, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the device for you. It's the most heavily discounted of any of the streaming sticks, so if you're a bargain shopper, this is the one you'll want to grab. $23 at Amazon

Best Fire TV Cube deals

The Fire TV Cube is similar to the Stick devices but with some extra features. These include hands-free controls, which is a nice bonus that makes it feel more like an Echo speaker than a TV streamer. It costs more, but with the deal available through Amazon, it's definitely worth picking up.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) $110 $140 Save $30 If you don't like using a remote to control your TV, the Fire TV Cube is perfect for you. It features full hands-free Alexa support, so you can simply tell it what you want to watch and let it do the heavy lifting. It has Wi-Fi 6E support and full 4K streaming, which work hand-in-hand, as a faster connection will enable smoother 4K video. $110 at Amazon

