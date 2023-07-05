Amazon Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) $109.99 $139.99 Save $30 Amazon has the Fire TV Cube for $110, a 21% discount off the $140 normal price. This is the lowest we've ever seen the streaming box on sale for, so this is definitely to time to pick up Amazon's fastest-ever streaming media player. $109.99 at Amazon

We're inching toward Amazon Prime Day, which falls on July 11 to July 12, and crazy deals have already started rolling in. Anyone looking to get their hands on Amazon's best streaming box, the Fire TV Cube, will want to jump on this deal, as it's currently available at an all-time low price.

You can now take home the Fire TV Cube for $109.99. That's an impressive 21% off the regular price of $139.99. It is an excellent device for watching all sorts of content, and it's a whole Alexa device, meaning it can control your smart home just like you would with a dedicated Amazon Alexa speaker like an Echo.

Why you should buy the Fire TV Cube

Amazon offers many streaming devices, including the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. However, none are as powerful as the Fire TV Cube. In fact, Amazon says the Cube is 2X as powerful as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It's Amazon's only streamer that doesn't even need a remote to work because it's a full hands-free Alexa device. That means you can tell it what you want to play, and it'll do the rest. You'll like this feature if you're the type of person who loses their remote regularly.

The Cube comes with a powerful octa-core 2.0 GHz processor and support for Wi-Fi 6E, so it's fast enough to handle the demands of even the most passionate streamer. And it supports all the major streaming services. It even has an extra HDMI port to connect and control another device with your voice. For you old-school streamers, the Fire TV Cube comes with a Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote in the box, so you can still control it the traditional way if that's your preference.

We expect Amazon to keep this deal alive through Prime Day, but you'll need to be a Prime member if you want to grab this deal. Plus, you'll want to be a Prime member to get access to the movies and TV shows Amazon offers with Prime Video as part of the membership.