While Apple's iPad remains the gold standard for tablets thanks to its high-resolution displays and fast processing power, Fire tablets are undoubtedly among the best tablets for kids. While both are popular choices, the Fire holds several advantages tailored specifically toward younger users. Most notably, Amazon has made kids' versions of its most popular models, including the Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 8. The Fire Kids line of tablets includes all the same features as the regular models, but they have a more durable design and streamlined parental controls.

There are many reasons to get a Fire tablet instead of an iPad, but if you're shopping for a kid-friendly tablet, here are five reasons why Amazon's Fire is superior to Apple's iPad.

1 Amazon includes robust parental controls

Monitor screen time through the Amazon Parent Dashboard

One of the foremost concerns for parents when considering a tablet for their children is safety and content control. Here, the Fire Kids tablet takes the lead with its robust built-in parental controls. When setting up a Fire tablet for kids, parents can create up to four individual child profiles and customize each according to their age and preferences.

You can change content restrictions, set educational goals, and monitor your children's screen time through the Amazon Parent Dashboard. On the iPad, you can block specific websites, but the parental controls aren't nearly as robust.

Technically, you can create a child's profile on any Fire tablet, so if you want one for yourself, you can share it without worrying about kids accessing adult content.

2 Amazon has a library of kid-friendly content

Get thousands of books, games, and videos with Amazon Kids+

The Fire Kids tablet boasts an extensive library of age-appropriate content, including books, videos, games, and educational apps. With a subscription to Amazon Kids+ (formerly called FreeTime), children gain access to thousands of handpicked titles, from beloved storybooks to interactive learning games.

There are tons of Fire tablet apps for kids, ranging from streaming services like Disney+ to popular games like Minecraft. Many of the same apps are available for the iPad, but Apple doesn't curate content for kids the same way Amazon does.

3 Fire tablets are more durable than iPads

The Fire Kids is built to be unbreakable

Due to their slim design, Apple products are less durable, so there's a higher risk of damage. You can always invest in an iPad case, but the Fire Kids tablet is designed with durability in mind, featuring a rugged exterior and a shatter-resistant screen.

Additionally, it comes with a kid-proof case that provides extra protection against drops, bumps, and spills. With its robust construction, the Fire Kids tablet can withstand the rigors of daily use, making it an ideal companion for active youngsters.

4 Fire tablets are more affordable

Amazon makes the best budget tablets

Before you go out and buy an iPad for your child, consider that the iPad is a premium device, so it comes with a hefty price tag. In contrast, the Fire Kids tablet offers a more affordable alternative without compromising quality or functionality. With its budget-friendly price point, the Fire Kids tablet provides excellent value for your money, making it accessible to a wider range of families.

If you want to buy a tablet for less than $100, you can't go wrong with the Amazon Fire 7 (2022). In addition to the standard model, there's also a version for kids. Your child probably can't tell the difference between 2266 x 1640 pixels and 1920 x 1200 pixels, so they won't mind the Fire's slightly lower-resolution display.

5 Amazon offers a worry-free warranty

It covers everything except a lost tablet

If you're still on the fence, here's the clincher: All Fire Kids tablets come with a two-year warranty that covers accidents. If your child manages to crack the screen despite the protective casing, you can get a brand-new tablet with no questions asked, so long as you return the damaged device.

This warranty only applies to Fire Kids tablets; standard Fire tablets have a one-year warranty that excludes accidental damage. Apple products come with a similar warranty, although you can pay extra for AppleCare. Since the cost of replacement is already factored into the price of the Fire Kids (which is significantly less expensive than an iPad), you can't go wrong with Amazon's tablet.