Black Friday is fast approaching on November 29th, but that doesn't mean the deals haven't already started.

Amazon has some amazing deals popping up on laptops, phones, and tablets two weeks ahead of Black Friday. If you've been interested in picking up a new tablet and don't want to break the bank, then Amazon has some great deals available on its budget-friendly lineup of Fire tablets.

Right now, you can score the latest Amazon Fire Max 11 for $160, a discount of $120 off its regular price of $280. If you're looking for a tablet for browsing the web, watching movies and shows, and playing games, then the Fire Max 11 is worthy of consideration. But don't worry, that's not all.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet $160 $280 Save $120 With 14 hours of battery life and 64GB of storage, this sleek tablet is a versatile product that will let you work, stream and game on the go. $160 at Amazon

Best early Black Friday 2024 Fire tablet deals

It's not just the Fire Max 11 on sale, Amazon has a bunch of its other Fire tablets on special too that are worth taking a look at, especially if you want a smaller screen. It also has Kid's versions of its Fire tablets on sale. Here's a roundup of all the best Fire tablets on sale for a limited time now.

Amazon Fire HD 10 $75 $140 Save $65 The Amazon Fire HD Tablet 10 is a 10.1-inch 1080p tablet made for streaming, reading, and gaming. $75 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids $110 $190 Save $80 The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids is a 10.1-inch 1080p tablet built in a kid-proof case. A solid choice for parents looking to get their kid a tablet for the first time. It includes a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which has ad-free books, games, videos, and apps. $110 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 $55 $100 Save $45 The Amazon Fire HD 8 has an 8-inch screen and is a good on-the-go tablet for streaming, playing games, and reading. $55 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro $80 $150 Save $70 The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is an 8-inch tablet perfect for kids looking to play games, watch shows, and read. It comes in a child-friendly case for added protection. It includes a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which has ad-free books, games, videos, and apps. $80 at Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 $50 $80 Save $30 The Amazon Fire 7 has a 7-inch display, 2 GB RAM and a quad-core processor. A simple tablet meant for reading and watching shows. $50 at Amazon