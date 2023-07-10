Amazon Fire Max 11 $150 $230 Save $80 This is an excellent tablet that sits at the very top of Amazon's lineup, so getting 35% off it already is a real steal. $150 at Amazon

Amazon only launched the Fire Max 11, its most premium and largest tablet ever, a matter of weeks ago - so it's quite a surprise to see a major discount already slapped on the excellent tablet for Prime Day.

The lowest price going is on the 64GB version of the Fire Max 11, but you can also get $80 off the 128GB version if you know you'll likely want more storage, so there's an option to suit all users.

This is a serious saving on a device that Amazon has only sold for a short while, and we don't expect it to get down to these levels again this year, so if you were thinking of picking one up now is very much the time.

Why should you get the Amazon Fire Max 11?

Amazon's lineup of Fire tablets has a whole range of sizes and shapes to offer up at a variety of prices, but the Fire Max 11 is quite an interesting addition thanks to its far more premium design.

This is a metal tablet with a bigger display than any other one Amazon makes, and it feels much more impressive in the hand thanks to an uplift in the materials used to build it.

We've got a handy comparison between the Fire Max 11 and the Fire HD 10 if you're curious about how they stack up to each other and want to figure out if the Max 11 is worth a little extra cash.

Of course, this Prime Day deal brings its price right down to a level that we think makes it hard to ignore - especially since it will most likely spend at least a year or 18 months at the very top of Amazon's list of tablets.

Best of all, you can be pretty confident that this price won't be seen again for ages, including all the way through Black Friday, since Amazon typically reserves its own devices' best prices for Prime Day.