Amazon's big annual sale for Prime members, Prime Day, is coming up, but you don't necessarily need to wait to take advantage of big savings. For example, Amazon already has significant discounts on many of its Amazon Fire Kids tablets.

These kid-friendly tablets feature a built-in rugged case, which makes it easier for little hands to hold and protects against the inevitable drops and accidents. They also come with a 2-year worry-free guarantee, so if your child does manage to break it, you'll get a replacement. There are many models on sale, so if you need a way to entertain your kiddo during these hot summer months, now would be a good time to pick up a Fire Kids tablet.

Related Prime Day 2024 dates revealed: Everything you need to know Amazon's massive shopping holiday is nearly upon us, and now we know when it starts.

Early Prime Day deals on Fire tablets for kids

Score a Kids Fire tablet for as low as $55

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro $110 $200 Save $90 The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is made for children ages six to 12 and features a bright 10.1-inch HD touchscreen. It features a slimmed-down case compared to other Fire Kids models, which is ideal for older kids. You'll get 13 hours of battery life and 3 GB of storage that's expandable up to 1 TB. Plus, it comes with a free year of Amazon Kids+ for access to ad-free books, games, apps, and more. $110 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet $110 $190 Save $80 The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is made for children ages three to seven. It comes with a year of Amazon Kids+, a feature that allows for fun and engaging learning and exploring with kid-friendly software. The tablet comes packed in a durable case in case of accidental drops, 3GB RAM, and up to 1TB of expandable storage. Plus, they get the same 10-inch screen as grown-ups. $110 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (2022) $70 $150 Save $80 The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is the previous generation model but is still worth buying. As the Pro version, it's meant for older kids from six to 12. It features a 10.1-inch HD touchscreen and a slim case. The 13-hour battery life will last for long road trips, and the 32 GB of storage is expandable up to 1 TB. As with other models, you'll get a free year of Amazon Kids+ and a two-year worry-free guarantee. $70 at Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) $55 $110 Save $55 The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is an older model meant for kids aged three to seven. It features a chunky case that adds plenty of protection and makes it easier for little hands to hold. It offers 10 hours of battery life and comes in either 16 GB or 32 GB versions. You can also choose between red, blue, or purple cases. $55 at Amazon

FAQ

Q: When is Prime Day 2024?

Prime Day starts this year on July 16 at 12:01 am PDT and runs through July 17. If you haven't already, be sure to join Prime or start a free trial to shop all the deals. Remember, being a Prime member is the only way you'll be able to access Amazon's Prime Day sale.