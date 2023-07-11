Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) $55 $100 Save $45 Stay connected with this compact, versatile Amazon Fire tablet. At 45 per cent off for Prime Day, this tablet is at the lowest price we've seen, and it's an outstanding buy. $55 at Amazon

Cell phone screens continue to get larger, but nothing replaces the satisfaction of seeing content on a larger screen. Sometimes you don't want to go too large though, which is the exact sweet spot the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet hits. This compact tablet is perfect for consuming videos, music, and books in the Amazon Prime ecosystem. And with this stellar $55 Amazon Prime Day deal, you can get this tablet at a rock-bottom price.

Why the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is worth your money

At 45 per cent off during Amazon Prime Day, the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet drops to the lowest price since Black Friday. This sale price makes this 8-inch tablet a great buy. That's $5 cheaper than Amazon's less useful 7-inch version, but only for a limited time through Amazon Prime Day.

It is no speed demon, but we love the Fire HD 8 for consuming content from Amazon's video, music, and book ecosystem. At 335g (11.88oz), this tablet is light enough to hold one-handed for extended periods, which makes it a great choice for reading books, watching videos, or playing casual games.

I love how the 8-inch display hits a comfy middle ground between a 10-inch or larger display and the typical phone display. I've enjoyed using the 8-inch Fire HD to catch Prime Videos and play casual games. The tablet also works with Amazon's Luna gaming controller, whether you're using it with games stored locally or in Amazon's Luna game streaming service.

Another benefit: You don't need to be tech-savvy to navigate the interface, making this tablet a good choice for everyone, from kids to seniors. As you'd expect from an Amazon device, the Fire HD 8's interface makes consuming and discovering Amazon content easy. It even incorporates Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, so you can interact with the tablet through voice commands.

This deal's appeal lies in its bargain $55 price - which is the least you'll get away with spending for a basic 8-inch tablet. Yes, it only runs apps from Amazon Appstore, but if you don't need a full-on Google tablet, the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is a steal at this price. Grab it while you can during Amazon Prime Day.