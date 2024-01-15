Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) 64GB $105 $180 Save $75 The brand new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is on sale again, with the 64GB version hitting its best price yet. In fact, the tablet is $15 cheaper than it was on Black Friday. $105 at Amazon $105 at Best Buy

The 64GB Amazon Fire HD 10 is $75 off at both Amazon and Best Buy right now, making for an impressive 42% discount off its regular price. The 32GB version is also on sale for $95, but that's a price we've seen for that model before. Given the $10 difference between the two tablets, we recommend you pay slightly more for the 64GB variant to get double the storage.

Why you'll love the Amazon Fire HD 10

The new Amazon Fire HD 10 is already a great tablet at an affordable price, but it's an even better option when on sale for as low as $105. With a sleek design and capable performance, it's ideal for anyone who doesn't want to spend too much on their next tablet. Amazon claims the 2023 Fire HD 10 boasts 25% faster performance than its predecessor, which should translate to a more seamless experience when streaming, reading, and gaming. Plus, since it comes with 3GB RAM, launching and switching between apps should be mostly free of hiccups.

The Fire HD 10 is ideal for watching content, thanks to the inclusion of a 10.1-inch 1080p display with vibrant colors. As mentioned, you can buy this tablet with either 32GB or 64GB of storage space. It's also possible to use a microSD card to add up to 1TB of additional storage. With how easy it is to expand the storage of a Fire HD 10 tablet, there's nothing stopping you from downloading all the music, TV shows and movies you could want for a long flight or trip to a place where you won't have much internet access.

Another area where the Fire HD 10 excels is when it comes to battery life. Amazon claims you can use the tablet for some 13 hours without it needing a recharge. Realistically, that time will vary based on what apps you use. Either way, that's still great battery life for a tablet that's around $100 when it's on sale. If you plan on handing off the Fire HD 10 to your kids, Amazon's easy-to-use parental controls make it simple to enforce time limits. Plus, if you subscribe to Amazon Kids+, you'll get instant access to many age-approrpiate books, apps, and games.