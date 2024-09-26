Key Takeaways
- Wi-Fi 6e offers double the speeds of Wi-Fi 6, making it a worthy upgrade for faster internet.
- Eero Max 7 with Wi-Fi 7 technology delivers speeds up to 9.4 Gbps wired and 4.3 Gbps wirelessly.
- Apple's first Wi-Fi 7 devices in the iPhone 16 lineup provide an exciting network upgrade.
I'm a sucker for exciting new tech. One area in which I have a particular interest is better Wi-Fi speeds. There's an argument to be made that after a few hundred megabits, speed really doesn't matter. Still, there's admittedly something really cool about crazy fast Wi-Fi.
When I initially tried Wi-Fi 6, I was disappointed to find it didn't make a noticeable improvement to my network. Then, I tried Wi-Fi 6e. Accessing the 6GHz band offered dramatically better speeds, often double what I was getting previously. So, as Wi-Fi 7 has been creeping onto the scene, I've been eyeing it closely, waiting to upgrade upon Apple shipping a compatible device.
I had the pleasure of interviewing a member of Eero's product team some time back. Following that conversation, the company offered to send me a three-pack of Eero Max 7 nodes, along with some of their new CAT 6a ethernet cables. For over a month, I've been using this top-end Wi-Fi setup with an iPhone 15 Pro, M4 iPad Pro, M1 MacBook Pro, and over 100 HomeKit devices.
The timing couldn't be better, as Apple recently shipped its first Wi-Fi 7 devices with the iPhone 16 lineup. After a week of experiencing what Wi-Fi 7 brings to my iPhone and my network more broadly, I can't wait for Apple (and other companies) to ship more Wi-Fi 7 devices.
Eero Max 7
The Eero Max 7 is Amazon's first mesh Wi-Fi system utilizing Wi-Fi 7 technology, delivering impressive speeds of up to 9.4 Gbps wired and 4.3 Gbps wirelessly, while supporting over 200 connected devices and covering homes up to 7,500 square feet with a three-pack setup. Additionally, the Eero Max 7 serves as a smart home hub compatible with Thread, Matter, and Zigbee devices.
- Easy Setup
- Performant
- Great design
- Expensive
- Poor technical support
- Smart devices can take time to naturalize on the network
How we test and review products at Pocket-lint
We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.