Key Takeaways Wi-Fi 6e offers double the speeds of Wi-Fi 6, making it a worthy upgrade for faster internet.

Eero Max 7 with Wi-Fi 7 technology delivers speeds up to 9.4 Gbps wired and 4.3 Gbps wirelessly.

Apple's first Wi-Fi 7 devices in the iPhone 16 lineup provide an exciting network upgrade.

I'm a sucker for exciting new tech. One area in which I have a particular interest is better Wi-Fi speeds. There's an argument to be made that after a few hundred megabits, speed really doesn't matter. Still, there's admittedly something really cool about crazy fast Wi-Fi.

When I initially tried Wi-Fi 6, I was disappointed to find it didn't make a noticeable improvement to my network. Then, I tried Wi-Fi 6e. Accessing the 6GHz band offered dramatically better speeds, often double what I was getting previously. So, as Wi-Fi 7 has been creeping onto the scene, I've been eyeing it closely, waiting to upgrade upon Apple shipping a compatible device.

I had the pleasure of interviewing a member of Eero's product team some time back. Following that conversation, the company offered to send me a three-pack of Eero Max 7 nodes, along with some of their new CAT 6a ethernet cables. For over a month, I've been using this top-end Wi-Fi setup with an iPhone 15 Pro, M4 iPad Pro, M1 MacBook Pro, and over 100 HomeKit devices.

The timing couldn't be better, as Apple recently shipped its first Wi-Fi 7 devices with the iPhone 16 lineup. After a week of experiencing what Wi-Fi 7 brings to my iPhone and my network more broadly, I can't wait for Apple (and other companies) to ship more Wi-Fi 7 devices.

Powerful but expensive Eero Max 7 The Eero Max 7 is Amazon's first mesh Wi-Fi system utilizing Wi-Fi 7 technology, delivering impressive speeds of up to 9.4 Gbps wired and 4.3 Gbps wirelessly, while supporting over 200 connected devices and covering homes up to 7,500 square feet with a three-pack setup. Additionally, the Eero Max 7 serves as a smart home hub compatible with Thread, Matter, and Zigbee devices. Pros Easy Setup

Performant

Great design Cons Expensive

Poor technical support

Smart devices can take time to naturalize on the network $599.99 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs