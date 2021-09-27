Amazon has a blistering array of Echo speakers, suiting a full range of prices and uses. From the compact models up to larger speakers for a fuller music experience, there's something for everybody. Plus, there's also a selection of devices with displays - the Echo Show.

The Amazon Echo - and Alexa voice assistant - has cemented its place in households, providing not just music, but smart home control and a range of interactions. But the selection can be a little confusing, so we've drawn them all up into one place to help you choose.

With regular sales events like Black Friday, you'll find some great deals on Echos too.

Amazon Echo (4th gen, 2020)

Dimensions: 144 x 144 x 133mm, 970g

144 x 144 x 133mm, 970g Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth (A2DP), 3.5mm audio in/out, Zigbee, Sidewalk

Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth (A2DP), 3.5mm audio in/out, Zigbee, Sidewalk Audio: 3.0in woofer and 2x 0.8in tweeter

3.0in woofer and 2x 0.8in tweeter Alexa: Yes

Amazon's latest flagship Echo, launched in 2020, changed the shape to a sphere and dropped the cylinder design of previous models. The fresh look gives the Echo the chance to boost its audio credentials, taking the 3.0-inch woofer from the previous Echo and doubling the 0.8-inch tweeters. That means the speaker can offer stereo without pairing, powered by Dolby and automatically adapting the sound to suit the room you put it in.

On top of that, it's smart, with a Zigbee controller and Amazon Sidewalk, meaning it will be a better hub than previous Echos at this level, rivalling and surpassing the skills of the old Echo Plus. Like other Echos, it can be paired and grouped, and also works with the Echo Sub. If you're looking to fill a room with music, this is likely the best Echo for you.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022)

Dimensions: 100 x 100 x 89mm, 340g

100 x 100 x 89mm, 340g Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth & LE Mesh

Dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth & LE Mesh Audio: 1.73in speaker

1.73in speaker Alexa: Yes

While the Echo Dot (5th gen) looks like the old 4th gen 2020 model, there are a few key differences in this new device. There's a new speaker in it for starters, which is larger, with better bass performance.

There's also an accelerometer, so you get more tap controls, while it offers more connectivity, compatible with Amazon's Eero system. It also offers a temperature sensor, so you can easily find the temperature for your home. For many people, this is the Echo of choice - capable, affordable and compact. There's a version with a clock too.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018)

Dimensions: 43 x 99 x 99mm, 300g

43 x 99 x 99mm, 300g Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio out

Dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio out Audio: 1.6in speaker

1.6in speaker Alexa: Yes

This older Echo Dot has been amazingly popular with the third generation redesigned in 2018. It is equipped with a 1.6-inch speaker, that's surprisingly effective. The Echo Dot is a great standalone Alexa device, well-equipped to converse with you and while it's not really designed as a music device, it will give you great overall sound. It can also be connected to another speaker via 3.5mm cable if you wish. It's one of Amazon's most popular Echo devices, and even 5 years after release, is still going strong. There's also a version with a LED clock behind the cloth.

Amazon Echo Studio (2019)

Dimensions: 206 x 175 x 175mm, 3.5kg

206 x 175 x 175mm, 3.5kg Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth (A2DP), 3.5mm audio in/out, Zigbee

Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth (A2DP), 3.5mm audio in/out, Zigbee Audio: 3x 2.0in midrange, 1.0in tweeter, 5.25in woofer, Dolby Atmos, MPEG-H

3x 2.0in midrange, 1.0in tweeter, 5.25in woofer, Dolby Atmos, MPEG-H Alexa: Yes

The Echo Studio is the top dog for audio in the Echo range, expanding into a bigger unit designed to give much richer sound. It offers support for spatial audio, including Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio. Not only is this a music master, but it can also handle your TV audio and is compatible with wireless connections to Fire TV devices. It can be stereo paired, too.

At its heart, though, this is still an Alexa device, capable of all the features that Alexa brings, as well as offering a Zigbee controller so it can natively connect to smart home devices and control them. It's great value for money for such a high-performing speaker - but it's quite a jump in both price and performance. It's best for music lovers or bigger rooms.

​​​Amazon Echo Sub

Dimensions: 210 x 210 x 202mm, 4.2kg

210 x 210 x 202mm, 4.2kg Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5GHz)

Dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5GHz) Audio: 6in down-firing woofer, 100W Class D amplifier

6in down-firing woofer, 100W Class D amplifier Alexa: No

The Amazon Echo Sub is technically an Echo companion, in that it doesn't offer Alexa in its own right; instead, the Echo Sub acts to boost your Echo set-up by adding a dedicated subwoofer. The Echo Sub can be paired with one Echo, but it's ideally suited to a stereo-paired set of Echos, to create a 2.1 system. The only drawback here is that you'll have to use Echos of the same type, so a pair of Echo Dots, for example. The Echo Sub is a great upgrade, meaning you'll have a decent music system - and all with Alexa's great voice control - but check you have compatible devices before you buy.

Amazon smart displays and video devices

Amazon has plenty of screened devices to explore, too. These make the Alexa experience more visual and makes apps, services and interactions much more interactive.

Amazon Echo Show 15 (2021)

Dimensions: 402 x 252 x 35 mm, 2215g

402 x 252 x 35 mm, 2215g Connectivity : Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth A2DP

: Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth A2DP Display: 15.6in touchscreen

15.6in touchscreen Audio: 2x 1.6in full-range drivers

2x 1.6in full-range drivers Camera: 5MP sensor

5MP sensor Alexa: Yes

The Echo Show 15 is designed to blend in. Rather than a bulky speaker or screen that commands space on a shelf, worktop or desk, this is much more subtle and looks like a picture frame. It can be mounted in portrait or landscape directly to a wall, or you can have it on a stand. The Echo Show 15 can still do all the stuff Amazon's other screened devices can do, but it also enables you to have shared calendars, sticky notes, and reminders, while also working as a Fire TV. It's a great idea, but the sound quality isn't great, so it's not the best of the Echo Show models.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (2020)

Dimensions: 251 x 230 x 172mm, 2560g

251 x 230 x 172mm, 2560g Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth A2DP, Zigbee, Sidewalk

Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth A2DP, Zigbee, Sidewalk Display: 10.1in touchscreen

10.1in touchscreen Audio: 3.0in woofer, 2x 1.0in tweeters

3.0in woofer, 2x 1.0in tweeters Camera: 13MP sensor

13MP sensor Alexa: Yes

The Echo Show 10 is the third generation of the 10-inch device. The big change over earlier versions was the design, with a more substantial speaker base and a screen that swivels. That means the display can move, to follow you around the room. That's ideal for those who put it in a larger kitchen, for example, and those who don't want to have to physically move it all the time.

The speaker arrangement has also expanded over the previous edition. It's a 2.1 setup, with a dedicated woofer and a pair of tweeters, making for a more robust sound. The downside is the increased cost - but it's the best of the Echo Show devices.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen, 2021)

Dimensions: 200.4 x 135.9 x 99.1mm, 1037g

200.4 x 135.9 x 99.1mm, 1037g Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth

Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth Display: 8.0in touchscreen

8.0in touchscreen Audio: 2.0in speaker

2.0in speaker Camera: 13MP sensor

13MP sensor Alexa: Yes

The Echo Show 8 updated in 2021 is the same size as the 2019 model, but made a change in the camera department. The 13-megapixel camera brings with it a feature that will keep you centred in the shot, so has the potential to boost the video calling experience.

Otherwise the 8-inch display and range of functions is generally the same as on the 2019 model, offering a great size between the Show 10 and Show 5 - this model is more powerful for a smoother experience and a great overall choice

Echo Show 5 (2nd gen, 2021)

Dimensions: 148 x 86 x 73mm, 410g

148 x 86 x 73mm, 410g Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth

Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth Display: 5.5in touchscreen

5.5in touchscreen Audio: 1.65in speaker

1.65in speaker Camera: 2MP sensor

2MP sensor Alexa: Yes

The big change for the 2021 Echo Show 5 over the 2019 model is that the camera was updated to 2-megapixels, meaning that it was better quality on video calls. The speaker performance from this small Echo Show isn't great - it's not as robust as the Echo Dot, but if you want that smaller smart screen, this is the Echo Show to get.

Which Amazon Echo should you buy?

When it comes to the Echo speakers, the newest 2020 Echo (4th Gen) is the model to get. The latest Echo is the smartest and best sounding - and the older Echo models aren't widely available anymore. If music is what's important to you, then adding the Echo Sub will boost the experience, adding low range skills - so this is also great as an upgrade option in the future. Stereo pairing then makes for a great 2.1 system.

But the Echo Studio is in a whole other league, by far the most ambitious speaker from an audio point of view really boosting the quality - but also offering Dolby Atmos and immersive audio when partnered with your Fire TV. It can also be stereo paired, which is a formidable setup, but might be a little large for some people.

Echo Dot is ideal to extend Alexa to other rooms of the house where you don't have an Echo, so if you've set up a voice-controlled smart home, Echo Dot makes it easy to always be in voice range. It's also a great bedside or small room device, as the audio performance is surprisingly good.

The Echo Show range takes things in a different direction. It's more expensive, but it gives you Alexa Video Calling and a display for more interactive returns. If you know someone else with an Echo Show, it's a natural choice to save you from needing to use Zoom on your laptop. Show 5 and Show 8 offer smaller display options, both offering plenty of interactive fun, but not quite as capable as the 10-inch model. If it's a bedside companion you want, the Echo Dot with Clock is a great option.

Echo Show 15 is in a world of its own, and is the only one that really resembles something you'd stick up on your wall. It's a smart screen and control hub that looks like a picture frame, and can be used as one - but it's not as good as the Echo Show 10 when it comes to sound quality.