Key Takeaways Amazon's new Echo Spot is a small, spherical smart speaker with a display, ideal for nightstands.

The display is easily readable and customizable, featuring improved visuals and audio.

For a limited time, Amazon Prime members can purchase the Echo Spot at a discounted price of $45.

Smart speakers can integrate into a home and make it more efficient. They can take on scheduling alarms, alerting other family members when dinner is ready, and sync up with other devices to automate homes more easily. But finding a place to put a smart speaker can be difficult, as many are bulky because of the displays that they can have on them.

If you're looking for something smaller to fit onto your nightstand, Amazon has a new product that is just for you. The new Echo Spot is a small alarm clock that actually is a smart speaker with a display. It adds another option to the growing Amazon Echo lineup, as it's shaped in the spherical way that many of the previous Echo smart speakers have been. But this one has a display that shows is easy to read, making it ideal to place next to your bed.

This new alarm clock was announced today and Amazon is promoting it big time ahead of Prime Day. The company is also giving Amazon Prime members a massive discount for a limited time leading into the sales event. Here's more about the Amazon Echo Spot.

Echo Spot Echo Spot is Amazon's newest smart speaker. This cutesy device features a 1.73-inch front-facing speaker with Alexa support built-in and a small display users can customize to their liking. Brand Amazon Clock Yes Colors Black, Glacier White, Ocean Blue Speakers Single 1.73-inch front-facing speaker SMART ASSISTANTS Amazon Alexa

The new Amazon Echo Spot

It's customizable

The Echo Spot is an Alexa-enabled speaker. The Echo Spot combines many of the features that customers love about the previous model. In addition to Alexa support, there's the rounded shape that is synonymous with Echo speakers, and a display that is easily readable, like an Echo Show speaker. The point of making the display easily readily allows you to read it from bed or anywhere in the room, so you'll be able to see the time, the weather, or whatever song title your speaker is playing.

The visuals are improved from previous Echo speakers, which mostly just show you the time. Plus, the displays are customizable, as you can choose from six different color themes: orange, violet, magenta, lime, teal, and blue. The actual speaker itself comes in Black, Glacier White, and Ocean Blue. Audio is also improved, as the speaker features a 1.73-inch front-facing directional sound to let you hear an announcement or song more easily.

There are four new custom alarm sounds offered with the Echo Spot: Aurora, Daybreak, Endeavor, and Flutter. These can help you ease into the day and you can also snooze them by just tapping the Spot. Built into the speaker, there are 10 special response animations that can occur within the Echo Spot. Trying out phrases like "Alexa, good evening," or "Alexa, how are you?" will evoke unique illustrations on the alarm clock. Asking Alexa about the weather will also give you animations of what is happening outside your window. It can also be integrated into your smart home ecosystem and used to set Amazon routines and automate other daily tasks.

The Echo Spot is on sale

For a limited time

The Echo Spot will retail for $80 to start, but it will initially be made available for much less to Amazon Prime members. Starting today and running through July 17 in accordance with Prime Day, the Echo Spot will be on sale for just $45 for Prime members. Non-Prime members can purchase it now for retail price.