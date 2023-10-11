Amazon / Pocket-lint Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) $40 $90 Save $50 Amazon's third-gen Echo Show 5 has some important improvements from its prior iterations and it's available during Big Prime Deal Days for more than half off. $40 at Amazon

It's Big Prime Deal Days on Amazon and a perfect time for the company to discount its range of Echo smart speakers and Echo Show smart displays. So, whether you're toying around with bringing a smart display onto a table or shelf near you or are actually looking to replace some already in your house, you might want to consider this deal on this year's Echo Show 5, which takes more than half off the MSRP. The ecommerce giant launched its third-gen Echo Show 5 just a few scant weeks ago at a price of $90. During this event, however, you can get one for just $40 - a savings of $50.

Why pick up an Echo Show 5 during Big Prime Deal Days?

If the Echo Show 5 is something new to you, you might consider it as a recipe helper in your kitchen or a snazzier radio alarm clock in your bedroom. As an upgrade from the second-gen model, Amazon is promising some key upgrades to your experience.

The company is touting better audio playout and reception with an extra microphone in the array (now at three) and slightly larger speaker - key for speaking and listening to voice assistant Alexa for on-the-spot questions, broadcasting messages around the house, or even starting up your morning routines. It's also got a newer processor for faster navigation through the software where you can glide through music, podcasts, and videos. And if you need a place to check in on family and friends, you can initiate a video call with the built-in camera. Both the microphones and the camera can be deactivated with either a mute button or a shutter if you need a bit more privacy.

You're definitely getting a lot of functionality for $40, but if you want to make sure that the Echo Show 5 is truly right for you, we've got another piece breaking down all the facets of the different Echo Show displays.