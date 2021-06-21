Amazon's Echo Show comes in a range of sizes - 10, 8 and 5 - along with a larger and latest Echo Show 15, with the sizes referring to the screen. Generally speaking the functionality of these devices is the same, centred on Alexa's skills, but there's a wide range of differences between them.

So how do these devices compare and which is the best model for you?

Our recommendation: Which is the best Echo Show?

We've used all the Echo Show models extensively and the models below come out on top. If you're looking to add the Echo Show to your home then these two devices should be your starting point.

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Best overall The Echo Show 10 offers the best sound quality of all the Echo Show models and is great for bigger rooms. $250 at Amazon (US)

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) A great alternative The Echo Show 8 gives a great display and good sound, while offering good value for money. $130 at Amazon (US)

While the models above are our top recommendations, there are a further two models in the range that you might also consider, depending on what you're looking for. Below we'll cover each model in detail so you know what each offers and whether it's the best choice for you.

Amazon Echo Show 10

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Best overall The Echo Show 10 offers great sound quality while the motion-controlled display makes for a great video-calling experience. This is the best overall Echo Show. Pros Best sound quality

Motion-controlled display Cons Display resolution

Price $250 at Amazon (US)

The Echo Show 10 is a slightly quirky design, with a rounded base upon which is mounted a display. The display can rotate, so it's ideal to place in the centre of a room like a kitchen. The advantage here is that when used for video calling, it can track you around the room, so you're not limited to staying in one place.

The Echo Show 10 also has the best speaker performance of all the Echo Show models. This will make music and video you consume sound better, but there's a bigger price tag attached to it as a result. It also takes up quite a bit of worktop space.

Amazon Echo Show 8

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) A great alternative Pros Pan and zoom camera

Good sound quality Cons Some Alexa Skills could be better $130 at Amazon (US)

The Echo Show 8 sits in the middle of the Echo Show family, offering a decent size display and good sound quality. At 8-inches, the display gives you plenty of space, so this is great for a larger room. The upgraded camera will also track you around a room, but not to the extent that the Echo Show 10 will.

It takes up less space than the Echo Show 10, while the functionality is pretty much the same, so it offers better value for money overall. It's just not going to be a showpiece like the Show 10. With that said, the combination of screen size and sound quality will suit many buyers.

Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 (2021) Best for bedroom Amazon's latest Echo Show 5 is ideal for Alexa users who want visual feedback on their bedside table. Pros Compact display

Great for the bedside Cons Sound a bit thin

Lacks nighttime features $85 at Amazon (US)

The Echo Show 5 is the smallest and cutest of the Echo Show models and this means it's also the most affordable. But there's a compromise that comes with that because the display is small and there's not much benefit to it, while the sound quality isn't a match for the Echo Dot. Indeed, you might be better with the Echo Dot with Clock on your bedside, but the advantage of having that display is that you can tap to control things like smart home devices.

As an Echo device for a desk or small room, the Echo Show 5 is a great choice and while many will use it as a bedside device, it doesn't offer that many useful features for nighttime use.

Amazon Echo Show 15

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 15 Ideal for wall-mounting The biggest Echo Show to date makes it easy to get Alexa's functions onto the wall and off your worktop. Pros Flat for wall mounting

Fire TV functions Cons Poor sound quality

Expensive $280 on Amazon (US)

The Echo Show 15 is the latest model from Amazon and also pretty unique. It has the largest display at 15.6-inches and is designed to be wall mounted, leaving your surfaces free. That's combined with a camera that will track you, as well as being able to recognise family members to customise the experience for them.

However, the sound quality is poor compared to the Show 8 and Show 10 and there's no really a huge advantage to having the larger display, except to the option to use it as a Fire TV and access other TV programming. The Echo Show 15 is also pretty expensive - but feels like it could be better.

Echo Show functions and software

All the Echo Show models offer the same basic set of skills. They take the Alexa experience and make it visual. For example, when you ask for the weather, you'll be able to see that on the display, or when you ask about something you'll get supporting imagery. It's more useful for things like recipes as you can have them displayed for you, while the ability to view things like home security cameras is an added benefit.

All the Echo Show models allow you to stream movies, but the Echo Show 15 goes a step further, offering a Fire TV experience and allowing you to pair the Alexa Voice Remote so you can control it. All the Echo Show models also offer Alexa Calling and related functions, such as Drop In - while supporting some other video calling apps too.

The Echo Show 15 offers a little more flexibility with the larger display, but theShow 10 and Show 8 aren't too different. The Show 10 offers an integrated Zigbee hub, while the Show 8, 10 and 5 are all Matter compatible.

Conclusions

One of the hardest things to talk about with Echo devices is price points because they vary so much due to Amazon's regular sales. Overall, we feel confident in saying that Echo Show 8 offers the best value of these devices, sitting in the middle with a more compact size than the Show 10, but all the power and performance.

However, it's not enough for a main household room, so if you want an Echo Show for one of those locations then you need the Echo Show 10. Clearly, that's the most impressive device here, offering that swivel display to keep you in the picture, so it's ideal for big rooms.

Echo Show 5 is generally available at a very appealing price during sales, but it's really only enough for the bedside or desk. However, it's still a very capable device, thanks to Alexa's skills.

The Echo Show 15 has all the potential but doesn't really deliver. It's great mounted on a wall, but with sluggish responses and weak sound, it's not as good to use as either the Show 10 or the Show 8.