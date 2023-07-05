Amazon Amazon Echo Pop $17.99 $39.99 Save $22 Amazon's Echo speaker now comes in a more prominent, vibrant tabletop form factor. You still get Alexa, podcasts, and music. You also get a better-looking bedside ornament! $17.99 at Amazon

We're less than a week from Prime Day now, and Amazon has just decided to unleash deals on its own sundry devices from Fire tablets and TV sticks to Echo speakers and screens. For the first time, we can report that the new Echo Pop is going on sale at a price that you probably won't see beaten anytime soon.

The Echo Pop came out just a couple of months ago as a petite, chic miniature speaker rivaling even the Echo Dot for diminutive stature. But its custom-designed 1.95-inch driver should give you all the sound you need in the direction you need it - perfect for smaller rooms or narrow row houses.

What's the deal with this Echo Pop deal?

As we've mentioned up top, this is the first discount Amazon has given out for the Echo Pop, which debuted at $39.99. Today and presumably through Prime Day, you'll be able to snag one of these speakers for just $17.99 - a savings of 55%.

In addition to the speaker, you can also bundle in four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free if you have not subscribed to the service before - you get access to millions of Hi-Fi streaming tracks with Unlimited. Or, for an additional $0.99, you can have a Sengled Bluetooth Color lightbulb (regular price $14.99).

While Prime Day presents a fair number of deals that don't require you to have an Amazon Prime subscription, this particular deal does. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month for most individual customers, but we have ways for you to save even on that!