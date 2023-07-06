If you're building your smart home system or seeking to add more smart devices into your living space, having a smart home assistant is a must-have. Recent years have seen the current devices on the market improve with better audio and more features to make your life easier. And if you're seeking to invest in a smart home device, Amazon just discounted its Amazon Echo Dot lineup, meaning you can score the Echo Dot (5th Gen) and the Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock and save over 50%. Right now, they're on sale for $25 and $30, respectively.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) $25 $50 Save $25 Right now, Amazon's latest Echo Dot dropped in price to only $25. Keep track of shipment notifications, get reminders, and more with this handy smart home assistant. Plus, you can enjoy enhanced audio with the upgraded hardware. $25 at Amazon

If you've been sleeping on the Echo Dot, it's a great device to begin building out your smart home ecosystem. The small, orb-like design gives a sleek modern update that fits beautifully into any space, and you can get it in Charcoal, Deep Sea Blue, or Glacier White for a more personal touch.

It builds upon its predecessor by improving the audio quality, particularly the bass, so you'll get richer sound when playing your favorite Amazon Music or Spotify tunes. Because it's an Amazon Echo device, you'll also get all the bells and whistles of the Amazon Alexa smart home system, making it easy to use voice commands to pull up your favorite music or favorite podcasts. If you end up buying more than one, you can pair them up with your Fire TV to make a surround sound home theater system in your home.

Pocket-lint tech expert Cam Bunton also reviewed the device and loved the enhanced audio saying, "You get a fuller spectrum of audio colours, and it definitely seems better balanced with better vocals, better separation between high and low frequencies, and a good amount of bass." And, in case you missed it, the Echo Dot made our 2022 Pocket-lint Awards for Smart Home because of the improved audio and smart home features combined with its price point.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen)

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) $30 $60 Save $30 Looking for a great well-rounded smart home device? The Amazon Echo Dot with clock (5th Gen) comes with all the bells and whistles of the Echo Dot, and adds an LED clock interface so you check the time at a glance. $30 at Amazon

Like its sibling, the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen), the Echo Dot with clock comes with all the features you've come to love: Amazon Alexa responses; the ability to set reminders; and so much more. In fact, under the hood, they're both the same smart device and offer the same upgrades including the audio enhancements. The difference? The Echo Dot with clock adds an LED time interface that automatically adjusts to your space's brightness so you can easily read the numbers at any point during your day.

In addition to showing you the time, the LED interface can also show you alarms, reminders, your current local weather, song titles, and more. While the charcoal version isn't an option currently, you can still pick up the device in Cloud Blue and Glacier White.

And for those who prefer eco-conscious products, both devices were made with 55% post-consumer recycled plastics, and the mesh exterior with 100% post-consumer recycled polyester yarn. It also ships in 100% recyclable packaging. At over 50% off, you can score the Echo Dot without clock for only $25 and the Echo Dot with clock for $30. For those that want to start with a smart home system, it's a great entry smart device.