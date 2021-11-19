If you're someone who loves using Amazon's Alexa assistant, you might want to check out the latest Echo Auto, especially now that it's available for only $39.99, down from its original price of $54.99. This means you get a 27% discount on this Alexa device for your car. Both Amazon and Best Buy are offering this deal.

The Echo Auto is hands-free accessory that fits on your dashboard or console and gives you access to Alexa's capabilities while you're driving. You can ask it to play your favourite songs, make phone calls or send text messages, or even get roadside assistance, all without having to take your hands off the wheel. It features five built-in microphones that can hear your voice commands over road noise or music, but you can always turn them off if you want privacy.

The new Echo Auto is slimmer and more compact than the original model and comes with a new adhesive mount that lets you place it anywhere in your car. It can be mounted on hard, durable surfaces away from airflow. The device is Quick Charge 3.0 certified for fast charging and is compatible with most cars with Bluetooth or Aux input. It requires the Alexa app on the phone to work, and you'll need an online connection to enjoy any of the features that you normally get on an Alexa device.

The Echo Auto is a must-have for anyone who loves using Alexa, and with the latest sale, it's the perfect time to buy it. It's a smart upgrade for any car. And if you are a frequent driver and rely on voice commands to navigate and stay connected while on the road, the Echo Auto will certainly be convenient and useful for you.

Want to know more about Echo Auto?

The Amazon Echo Auto can be connected to your car's audio system using either a 3.5mm cable or Bluetooth. The setup process involves downloading and signing in to the Alexa app on your phone, connecting the Echo Auto to power, and following the setup instructions in the app. The device can be connected to up to six different phones and can be used for navigation and some calling functions. See Pocket-lint's guide for more: How to set up Amazon Echo Auto to work with your car.