Summary Removing the "Download & Transfer via USB" feature makes it hard to get books on older Kindles.

It also removes one of the easiest ways to get ebook files that you could convert into DRM-free books.

Amazon mainly seems interested in stopping privacy and keeping people on its platform.

Amazon made waves last week when die-hard Kindle fans discovered that the company was removing a tool that let you download Kindle books you already own to your PC. The feature, called "Download & Transfer via USB" lets you choose the Kindle you plan on transferring a book to, downloads the ebook file to your PC, and then connect your Kindle to transfer it.

The feature primarily exists to let you add new books to Kindles that can no longer connect to Amazon's defunct Whispernet network and don't have the hardware to connect to Wi-Fi, but it's also the first step anyone trying to remove the DRM from their Kindle books takes to convert them into a file format that can be read on other e-readers. Cracking down on a form of piracy rather than just ending support for older Kindles seems like the real reason Amazon is making this change.

Removing Download & Transfer via USB removes a link in the piracy chain

While also sunsetting an older class of Kindle