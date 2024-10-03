Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is almost here. If you don't feel like you found enough bargains during the Prime Day event back in July, then you get another chance in this October Prime Day event.

Prime Big Deal Days takes place on October 8-9, but if you can't wait that long, then there's some good news. Amazon has already slashed the prices on a wide range of its own products ahead of the official October Prime Day event. You can find significant discounts on Amazon products such as Echo smart speakers , Kindle e-readers, Amazon Fire smart TV s, and Amazon Fire tablets .

To save you the hard work, we've rounded up all the best deals on Amazon products that we could find. Here are all the Amazon products on sale ahead of the October Prime day event.

The best early October Prime Day Echo deals

Amazon's original Echo brought smart speakers into the mainstream, and the company has never looked back. There are now a wide range of Echo devices to choose from, including smart displays, smart speakers, and smart home hubs. Most of Amazon's Echo devices have big discounts ahead of October Prime Day.

Amazon Echo Hub $125 $180 Save $55 The Echo Hub allows you to control your smart home devices with touch controls as well as your voice, making it an ideal smart home hub. It's down by $55 ahead of October Prime Day. $125 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) $85 $150 Save $65 The Echo Show 8 is the second-smallest Echo smart display, making it a great fit for your kitchen or home office. It's reduced by $65 ahead of October Prime Day. $85 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) $50 $90 Save $40 Amazon's smallest smart display offers good sound for the size and is perfect for your nightstand. It's reduced by $40 ahead of October Prime Day. $50 at Amazon

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) $55 $100 Save $45 The Amazon Echo 4th Gen offers loud, quality audio despite its small size. It supports Matter and Thread and can measure room temperature. Right now you can save $45. $55 at Amazon

Echo Spot $45 $80 Save $35 The Echo Spot is a smart speaker that is also a smart alarm clock. The face can be customized, and you can use it to control your smart home devices. You can save $35 ahead of Prime Day. $45 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) $23 $50 Save $27 The sound quality in the Echo Dot is better than it ever has been, with the same capabilities as its bigger, more expensive siblings. You can get one for under $23 ahead of Prime Day. $23 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 Amazon's most affordable smart speaker is even more affordable ahead of October Prime Day. Right now, you can grab one for under $18. $18 at Amazon

The best early October Prime Day Kindle deals

Amazon Kindle is one of the most popular brands of e-reader out there, and with good reason. The e-readers offer great readability and long battery life, allowing you to bring an entire library with you wherever you go. Some Kindle models are already discounted ahead of Prime Big Deal Days.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle $203 $258 Save $55 The Signature Edition bundle comes with a wireless Qi charging dock as well as a fabric cover to protect your screen. You can save $55 on this bundle ahead of Prime Day. $203 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Kids $115 $170 Save $55 The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is an eReader made just for kids with its tough design, two-year warranty, and parental controls. You can save $55 right now. $115 at Amazon

The best early October Prime Day Fire tablet deals

Amazon offers a wide range of tablets, with models for adults as well as those specifically designed for kids. There are plenty of different sizes available, so you can find the perfect tablet for your needs. All the major models are currently discounted ahead of October Prime Day.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet $160 $280 Save $120 With 14 hours of battery life and 64GB of storage, Amazon's biggest tablet lets you work, stream and game on the go. You can save a massive $120 ahead of October Prime Day. $160 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) $75 $140 Save $65 The latest model of Fire HD 10 packs a powerful octa-core processor under a vibrant 10.1-inch screen. You can get one for under $75 right now. $75 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) $55 $100 Save $45 The Amazon Fire HD 8 is the perfect option for anyone looking for a reliable tablet for streaming, casual games, and browsing. You can save $45 ahead of October Prime Day. $55 at Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 (2022) $50 $80 Save $30 Amazon's smallest tablet still packs a punch, with a 10-hour battery life and 32GB of storage. You can get one for under $50 ahead of Prime Day. $50 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro $110 $190 Save $80 Amazon's most powerful tablet for kids will last them for years and comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee. You can save $80 ahead of Prime Day. $110 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids (2023) $110 $190 Save $80 The non-Pro version of the Fire HD 10 packs the same hardware but is aimed at younger kids, with more restrictions over apps and browsing. You can save $80 ahead of Prime Day. $110 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (2022) $75 $150 Save $75 Amazon's 8-inch kids tablet is aimed at older kids from 6 to 12, but is still tough enough to survive younger kids, too. You can save $75 right now. $75 at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition $80 $150 Save $70 This 8-inch tablet is aimed at younger kids from 3-7, with a tough protective case that doubles as a kickstand, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee. It's $70 off right now. $80 at Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) $55 $110 Save $55 Amazon's smallest kids tablet is perfect for younger users, and comes with a year's subscription to Amazon Kids+. You can save $55 ahead of Prime Day. $55 at Amazon

The best early October Prime Day Fire TV deals

If you're looking for a smart TV, Amazon Fire TVs are a great option. There are plenty of models to choose from, with options to suit most budgets, from top-of-the-range Omni QLED models to the very affordable 2-series models. Fire TV's often have significant discounts during Prime Day events, and there are already some big discounts ahead of October Prime Day.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series with Fire TV Soundbar $690 $880 Save $190 The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is a stunning 4K UHD TV coupled with Amazon's Fire TV Soundbar that offers virtual surround sound for an immersive experience. You can save almost $200 off this bundle right now. $690 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV $480 $685 Save $205 This 55-inch Amazon Fire TV has a stunning QLED display and the Fire TV Ambient experience that can turn your TV into a work of art. You can save over $200 before Prime Day. $480 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series $396 $595 Save $199 This 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Fire TV includes Amazon's 4-year protection plan, and is almost $200 off ahead of October Prime Day, $396 at Amazon

The best early October Prime Day Fire TV Stick deals

You don't need to buy a new TV to make your current model smart. A Fire TV Stick can give you access to streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+ as well as other useful apps. Some models even support cloud gaming, allowing you to stream Xbox games without the need for a console, as long as you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Currently, all the Fire TV Stick devices are discounted ahead of October Prime Day.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) $35 $60 Save $25 Amazon's most powerful streaming stick supports Wi-Fi 6E and can be used for cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You can get one for under $35 ahead of Prime Day. $35 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $25 $50 Save $25 The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K offer many of the same features as the Max model, but isn't quite as snappy. You can get one for half price ahead of October Prime Day. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen $20 $40 Save $20 If you don't need 4K streaming, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is a solid choice, and includes an Alexa Voice Remote for easy searching. It's down to half price right now. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $18 $30 Save $12 Amazon's most affordable streaming stick supports Full HD streaming and comes with the Alexa Voice Remote Lite. It's even more affordable right now, at under $18. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) $100 $140 Save $40 The Fire TV Cube is the most powerful Amazon streaming device. It's twice as fast as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and has built-in microphones for voice control. You can get one for under $100 right now. $100 at Amazon

The best early October Prime Day Echo Buds

If you're looking for low-cost earbuds, Amazon's Echo Buds could be just what you need. Not only can you use your Echo Buds to listen to music, but you can also talk to Alexa to play music, listen to audiobooks, and more. Some models also include active noise cancellation, and there are some big savings to be had ahead of October Prime Day.

Amazon Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation $35 $120 Save $85 These Amazon Echo Buds offer active noise cancellation to stop anything from interrupting your listening. They're down from $120 to just $35 ahead of Prime Day. $35 at Amazon