Key Takeaways Amazon is considering charging $5 to $10 monthly for a more powerful version of Alexa with generative AI.

"Remarkable Alexa" could handle new and more complex tasks, including emails and proactive smart home automation.

2024 is allegedly a make-or-break year for the Alexa division.

Amazon is considering splitting Alexa into two tiers, and charging at least $5 but possibly up to $10 per month to access a superior, conversational version with generative AI, according to Reuters sources. Codenamed Project Banyan and dubbed "Remarkable Alexa," the superior version would purportedly be capable of things like composing an email, sending it, and ordering food through Uber Eats -- all in the same prompt. People would also be able to personalize the voice assistant more, and use the "Alexa" wake word less often.

Remarkable Alexa could potentially be proactive with smart home automation, the sources say, for instance turning on a TV in time for a favorite show, or turning on porch lights in the evening. At moment Alexa will sometimes suggest automation routines based on habits, but it's up to users to finish assembling them via the Alexa mobile app. It's not clear whether people would be able to turn proactive control on and off.

As for Amazon's core business -- shopping -- the notion is that Remarkable would be able to offer advice on what to buy, much like the text-based Rufus AI service Amazon launched earlier in 2024. The company has so far failed to gain traction with people actually buying things through Alexa, since most people want to see a product before they consider dropping any money on it.

Amazon is said to be aiming at an August deadline for revamping Alexa. A free version, "Classic Alexa," should remain available, but still receive some AI improvements. The sources didn't indicate what those might be, but in an official statement, an Amazon spokeswoman said that the company has "already integrated generative AI into different components of Alexa," and is "working hard on implementation at scale" to "enable even more proactive, personal, and trusted assistance for our customers."

A do-or-die moment for Alexa

Senior management is reportedly telling staff that 2024 is a "must win" year for Alexa, and CEO Andy Jassy is said to have a personal interest in the revamp. To date the assistant has been a loss leader for Amazon at best, encouraging people to stick with the company, buy smart home accessories, and/or subscribe to services like Prime. Alexa lost billions of dollars in 2022 alone, according to Business Insider, ultimately triggering massive layoffs towards the end of 2023. Asking people to pay for an enhanced Alexa could reverse the division's fortunes -- assuming it's attractive enough. It might have an instant advantage over rivals like Apple Intelligence and Google Gemini, neither of which are expected to reach smart speakers and displays anytime soon.

Amazon actually demonstrated a generative AI version of Alexa during a September 2023 press event, but with no release window or definite product to sell. The Reuters report suggests that details are finally taking shape, although the company may need to refresh its Echo speaker lineup to keep pace. The flagship 4th gen Echo first launched in 2020, and its processor tech may not be powerful enough for advanced AI.