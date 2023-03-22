Amazon has finally brought some of its lineup of first-party Fire TV televisions to the UK and Europe, headlined by the Fire TV Omni QLED.

The QLED TV is available to pre-order now through Amazon, in 43, 50, 55, and 65-inch versions as you'd expect, making it an easy task to pick the right one for your room of choice.

The lineup starts from £549.99 which is a predictably fair deal - Amazon customers in the US have been able to pick up Amazon-made TVs at similarly advantageous prices for a little while now.

Being fully integrated with Fire TV and Alexa brings a raft of advantages to the Omni, including the ability to have it cycle through your photos and show details from your calendar or smart home devices while it's idle.

What Amazon's calling the Ambient Experience also brings a roster of diverse and impressive artworks that the TV can shuffle through to avoid being a black void in your interior deco - all for free.

Plus, of course, Fire TV's operating system is baked in for easy access to all the major streaming services, so it's a very easy setup, particularly if you're a Prime member.

The Omni isn't all that Amazon has announced, though - it's got lower-budget options arriving in the UK and Europe as well, in the form of the 4-Series and 2-Series.

These are a little less excitingly named, but they're perfect if the price tag attached to the Omni is putting you off. They ditch the QLED tech and some of the other fancy features, but still offer a compelling package.

Fire TV is just as baked-in here, for one, and the 4-Series offers HDR10 and HLG for its 4K picture, making it a very capable TV for those looking to get a mid-range set.

The 2-Series TVs settle for 720p at 32-inches and 1080p and 40-inches, the only two sizes, which positions them perfectly for older customers who want a simple TV or those looking to get a smaller set for a setup that cannot accommodate a 65-inch monster.

Regardless of which is most attractive to you, it's likely these TVs will prove hugely popular thanks to their easy integration and ease of use, so we're glad Amazon has finally brought them to a wider audience.

They're all up for pre-order now with launch discounts that make them even better deals, with most models starting shipping on 12 April 2023, but the 43, 50 and 55-inch Omni QLEDs waiting until 1 June.