Amazon has announced a new Blink Outdoor 4 security camera with some exciting new features powered by its proprietary silicon for $119.99. Whether you want to watch your home in the middle of the day or during the darkest portion of the night, the new Blink Outdoor 4 seems equipped to handle the job easily.

What makes the Blink Outdoor 4 camera worth a look?

Much of what made the previous generation Blink Outdoor cameras great sticks around with the new one, including the absurd two-year battery life. Having such a long battery life in a wireless camera means you can leave it outside, capturing all of the action without needing to change the AA batteries. If you put the camera up high where you need to climb a ladder to get to it, this is a huge selling point. And it being fully wire-free means you can put it anywhere you want without worrying about an outlet being nearby.

The significant changes with the Blink Outdoor 4 from the previous generation are person detection, the ability to use it indoors or outdoors, a wider 143-degree field-of-view, improved image quality, better low light capability, and enhanced motion detection. Those are some pretty sizable upgrades from the previous model, which was already a well-received camera.

It's worth noting that the new person detection feature does require the Blink Subscription Plan, which starts at $3 per month. With it, you can set the camera to only send motion detection alerts when it sees a human, so you won't get spammed with alerts whenever a squirrel or other animal walks through the camera's line of sight. If you live somewhere with a lot of wildlife, this could be reason enough to grab this camera over other models, and it makes signing up for the premium subscription worthwhile.

Fortunately, if you want to capture 1080p footage, you can use the included Sync Module 2 and any USB drive you have kicking around. If not, you can get one cheaply from Amazon or anywhere else technology products are sold.

"Blink Outdoor 4 is our most versatile camera yet. It gives customers more of what they love—fantastic image quality, even in low light, plus new advanced features like person detection powered by on-device computer vision—all without compromising on our battery life promise," said Mike Harris, chief operating officer at Blink.

Overall, the Blink Outdoor 4 looks like a solid security camera for anyone who wants to keep close tabs on their home for an affordable price. At $120, it's worth investing in for the peace of mind it brings to a home. It's available now with Prime delivery, so you won't have to wait long to start protecting your home with one if you decide to grab one.