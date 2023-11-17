Key Takeaways Amazon has started rolling out its Black Friday deals, and now is the time to buy if you want to score some good deals on tech devices.

Amazon has heavily discounted its own devices, such as Echo, Ring, and Fire TV, so you can find massive savings on these products.

There are already great deals available on popular items like Beats headphones, a Ring video doorbell, and a SanDisk SD card, with discounts of more than half off.

When Amazon kicks off its deal offerings you know that Black Friday savings season has officially started, and the early discounts we've been reporting only get better and more frequent. And today, Amazon has started rolling out its Black Friday deals. If you're in the market for tech deals, and you think waiting until Black Friday is the way to go, we've got news for you: the time to buy is now -- when you see the good deals.

We've already started rummaging through thousands of Amazon deals to find you some of the best. Here are just a few of the good deals we've surfaced so far:

You can see tons of must-have devices discounted substantially by browsing through the deals above. As is always the case with Amazon's Black Friday, the company has discounted its own devices heavily, so if you're in the market for a Fire TV, Echo, Fire Tablet, or any other Amazon-specific hardware, you'll find some massive savings.

Of course, Amazon devices are only one piece of the company's Black Friday puzzle. Pretty much any piece of tech you could want is on sale. And if it's not on sale right now, it probably will be soon, and we'll be the first to let you know.

Want more? Here are a few of the really outstanding deals already available on Amazon:

Beats Studio Pro $170 $350 Save $180 If you like high-quality sound from your headphones (and who doesn't), you'll love these Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones. They're discounted by more than half, so if you're in the market, this is the time to buy. $170 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) $55 $100 Save $45 This 1080p HD video doorbell is almost half-price right now, which is a tremendous deal. If you want to keep track of the comings and goings from your home, this is the time to buy a video doorbell and lock it down. $55 at Amazon

SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO SD card $30 $62 Save $32 Sometimes, you need a fast SD card with tons of storage. That's exactly what this SanDisk Extreme PRO 256GB card gets you. It's discounted by more than half, and anytime we see a useful product discounted by that much, we can't help but get excited. $30 at Amazon

As you can see, the deals out there are already good, and that's just the tip of the deal iceberg. Make sure to bookmark Pocket-lint's Black Friday page and check back before shopping anywhere, as our experts will have found some deals you missed. We spend all day combing through everything Amazon has to offer, so you can save time and money. Shopping is hard work when there are so many deals to sift through, and we're here to make it easy.

More Black Friday 2023 deals and shopping advice