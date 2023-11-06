Key Takeaways Amazon's Black Friday sales will run from November 17-27, with the best deals expected on November 24 and Cyber Monday on November 27.

Amazon has announced the dates for its Black Friday sales this year, and it immediately promises more than just a weekend of deals - although you can probably still expect the best of the best on Black Friday itself.

The dates it's laid out are 17 - 27 November, with Black Friday falling on 24 November and Cyber Monday on 27 November. This means that Cyber Monday will be a true last-chance saloon, just as it should.

It also means that we'll have a full week of build-up to Black Friday itself, and based on Amazon's typical approach there will be lightning deals throughout that time. So, if you're really hoping to grab a bargain, you'll probably want to make sure to check its front page regularly throughout the week.

We'll also be keeping track of all the best deals that land on Amazon's own devices, from Echo speakers and smart displays to Ring doorbells, Blink cameras and much more - you can find our hub for those discounts right here.

What other deals can I expect from Amazon's Black Friday sale?

Black Friday is huge for tech deals. We're not saying you can't buy a TV any other time in the year, but it's a brilliant opportunity to make a big purchase for less, and televisions are certainly big-ticket items, so check out our deals hub for TVs here.

We also expect there to be loads of discounts on smart home tech, not just Amazon's own options in that space, so if you've been hoping to set up some home security or smart lighting it should be a good time to jump in.

Fitness trackers also become more popular every year, and Black Friday typically brings lovely price cuts on the sort of brands that rarely get sales, not least Garmin, so our hub for fitness tracker deals is a must-browse, too.

All of these will, of course, get chunkier and more full of deals once we hit 24 November and Amazon's sales event properly kicks off, although there are already some choice discounts right now.

Get ready for Amazon's Black Friday sale

There's plenty of prep you can do to get ready for Black Friday, too, and one of the most important is to understand how package tracking will work both on Amazon and a whole bunch of other retailers.

We've explained all the intricacies in a guide here since this time of year can sometimes bring shipping delays for high-demand items that might have you scratching your head if you don't know where to look for updates.

You can also set up Alexa displays to show your orders so that you don't even have to glance at your phone, which might be even better.

Of course, knowing if something is actually a good deal is another major part of the fun and challenge of sales days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

We've been using CamelCamelCamel for years now to double-check deal prices and see if they're actually the great bargains they claim to be, meaning it comes highly recommended.

We've compiled a guide to using its extension or website right here, which will massively help you to sift through the thousands of deals that we expect to go live, to find real gold and make some genuinely valuable savings.