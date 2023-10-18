Whether it’s on your commute, working out at the gym, or simply on a lazy Sunday afternoon, listening to audiobooks is a great way to catch up on the latest from your favorite author, the bestseller that’s all the rage, or practice a meditation guide. Audible is one of the biggest producers of audiobooks and other audio storytelling.

But how does it work? How much does it cost? Here’s everything you need to know about Audible.

What is Audible?

Audible boasts that its audiobooks stand out from basic text-to-speech adaptations that several ebook apps and readers offer since they are narrated by authors, famous actors, public figures, or professional narrators. Audible claims its content is available to listeners in over 180 countries, in as many as 47 languages.

It is an audiobook and podcast service owned by a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. Apart from audiobooks and podcasts, the service also produces Audible Originals, ranging from shows with star-studded casts to live performances, concerts, musicals, theatre productions, comedy specials, and even guided wellness programs.

The Audible catalog of audio titles can be listened to with a membership, but it is not necessary to purchase titles. It's available to use on Android, iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and web browsers. The Windows app was deprecated in 2022 and is no longer available - however, the Audible Cloud Player can be accessed via web browsers. The service is also available on Alexa and Echo devices and Amazon's Fire Tablets. Audible content is available to buy via Audible.com, Amazon.com, and iTunes.

Established in 1998, Audible has been through several iterations in its 25-year history. It was acquired by Amazon in 2008. The company also runs the Audiobook Creation Exchange (ACX), which puts content creators, publishers, and other rights holders in touch with narrators, producers, and other voice actors to create audio content such as audiobooks. You can find more details about this on the ACX website.

How does Audible work?

As we mentioned, the Audible service isn't free but requires a membership to be able to listen to the catalog of titles available. However, you can purchase Audible audiobooks without a membership. Members, though, get discounts on purchases and access to member-exclusive sales. Members also get access to selections of free audiobooks and Audible Originals. You need an Amazon account to sign up for Audible.

Titles available with the most basic Audible Plus tier of memberships will be accessible to members only within the subscription period, and they will lose access after that period. Premium or bestselling Audible titles can also be purchased using Audible credits that are given monthly or annually to Audible Premium Plus tier subscribers. One Audible credit can purchase one Audible title. Credits expire one year from the date they are issued to the member. However, this is not the case for those who purchase their subscription via the Apple App Store or Google Play, i.e., from with the iOS or Android apps - credits for these members do not expire.

Regardless of how Audible titles are purchased, they are owned by the buyers or members "forever," even after the subscription period ends. Notably, Audible offers free 30-day trials. However, there are two types: the Audible Plus free trial, which lets you access the service but gives you no free credits, and the Audible Premium Plus free trial, which also gives you one free Audible credit. After the free trial ends, you will be charged the monthly subscription rate.

Audible says it will send an email reminder when the free trial is about to end and that you can cancel at any time within 30 days. Any purchases or credits redeemed during this period remain part of your account. Amazon Prime members who have yet to subscribe to an Audible Premium Plus subscription will get two free Audible credits for their free trial. Returning Amazon Prime members who have already received two free credits will only be eligible for the standard free trial of one free credit.

If you decide to switch from an Audible Premium Plus subscription to an Audible Plus subscription, you will keep any Audible credits earned during your original subscription. Subscribers can also pause their subscription for up to 90 days, letting them pause monthly recurring payments for the period. The subscription will auto-renew after this period. You can also return a title purchased with an Audible credit within a year, and the credit received will expire after a year.

Pocket-lint Audible If you want an Audible subscription, click the following link and give it a shot. You might just find that you read more than you ever have. Sign up for Audible Plus here Sign up for Audible Premium Plus here

.

Other Audible features include the ability to download and save titles to your library to listen to them offline. You can also follow podcasts to be notified whenever a new episode lands. The Audible player lets you choose playback speed, set a timer to shut down playback, and even use car mode for bigger, simplified controls for when you're on the move. Audible is also part of the Waze navigation app's Audio Player Program, letting users of the app easily access Audible content when navigating.

There is also the AudibleSync app for Windows 10 and Windows 11, which lets users download their Audible content and transfer it to supported MP3 players. A feature called WhisperSync for Voice also lets you pick up where you left off when you switch between select Kindle eBooks and Audible audiobooks - known as paired editions or Kindle eBooks with Audible Companions. More details can be found here.

How much does Audible cost?

There are 3 tiers of monthly Audible subscriptions: Audible Plus, Audible Premium Plus - 1 Credit, and Audible Premium Plus - 2 Credits. There are also two annual subscriptions, which are essentially extensions of the premium monthly subscriptions: Audible Premium Plus Annual - 12 Credits and Audible Premium Plus Annual - 24 Credits. Notably, memberships purchased via the Audible Android or iOS apps are priced differently, as detailed further in this article.

Audible Plus Membership is priced at $7.95 a month. With it, you can listen to any title from the Audible Plus catalog.

Audible Premium Plus Membership 1 Credit is priced at $14.95 a month. It includes the Audible Plus catalog + 1 monthly credit for any premium selection title.

Audible Premium Plus Membership 2 Credits is priced at $22.95 a month. It includes the Audible Plus catalog + 2 monthly credits for premium selection titles.

Audible Premium Plus Annual Membership 12 Credits is priced at $149.50 annually. It includes the Audible Plus catalog + 12 credits a year for any premium selection titles.

Audible Premium Plus Annual Membership 24 Credits: $229.50 a year. It includes the Audible Plus catalog + 24 credits a year for any premium selection titles.

Audible had a special Premium Plus offer running at the time of writing that charged $5.95 per month for the first 4 months and $14.95 per month thereafter. The offer is valid till December 31, 2023. That's significantly cheaper than the basic Audible Plus subscription.

Audible's limited time offer for a Premium Plus subscription

As we mentioned, Audible charges different (read, more expensive) rates for those who subscribe via the Android or iOS app due to billing via Google Play and Apple App Store. No Audible Plus subscriptions are available via these methods - only Audible Premium Plus. As we also mentioned, credits earned via Apple App Store or Google Play do not expire. You will still need an Amazon.com account to sign in to the apps.

For the Audible iOS app, the Audible Premium Plus subscription is priced at $15.99 a month, with 1 credit per month and access to the entire Audible Plus catalog. The Audible Premium Plus Annual Membership is priced at $159.99 annually, with 12 credits per year.

Finally, for the Audible Android app, the Audible Premium Plus subscription is priced at $15.99 a month, with 1 credit per month and access to the entire Audible Plus library. There is no annual membership for Google Play subscribers of Audible at the time of writing.

Note that you can enjoy the less expensive Audible Plus subscription (at $7.95 a month) and even the regular Audible Premium Plus rates (starting at $14.95 a month) on your Audible Android or iOS app if you subscribe via the Audible.com or Amazon.com websites, rather than within the apps. You can sign in to the Android and iOS apps with your Amazon account thereafter.