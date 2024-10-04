The big Amazon Prime Big Deals Day for fall 2024 is almost upon us -- the main event is taking place on October 8-9, but that's not to say that you need to wait until next week to save big on tech.

Amazon is already offering a number of reduced sale prices across the consumer electronics sphere, including deals on many popular phone accessories. We've rounded up all the best discounts we've been able to find ahead of the official Prime Day event. Here are some of the best prices currently listed on the company's official online storefront.

The best early October Prime Day phone charger deals

Phone chargers are among the most important smartphone accessories, keeping your handset topped up and ready to take on the day. This is doubly true in the modern era, in which companies no longer include charging bricks by default in the box.

Anker 2-Pack USB-C charger blocks + 2-pack 5-foot USB-C cables $13 $18 Save $5 A convenient 2-pack of both wall adapters and 5-foot cables, utilizing USB-C for broad compatibility across phones and other mobile devices. $13 at Amazon

Anker 715 Nano II USB Charger $26 $33 Save $7 An incredibly compact 65W phone charging brick with USB-C, utilizing the layest GaN tech for efficiency. $26 at Amazon

The best early October Prime Day wireless charger stand deals

Wireless charging stands are an excellent way to top up your phone's battery, while also propping it up for watching videos or acting as a makeshift nightstand clock. With the recent advent of the Qi2 inductive charging standard, there are plenty of options now on the market to choose from.

Spigen ArcField (MagFit) 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand $50 $70 Save $20 A 2-in-1 magnetic wireless charging stand from Spigen, capable of 7.5W of power for iPhone, and 5W of power for AirPods, while offering an adjustable viewing angle. $50 at Amazon

Anker 3-in-1 Cube MagSafe Charger Stand $130 $150 Save $20 A compact wireless charging stand from Anker that can charge your phone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time. $130 at Amazon

The best early October Prime Day external battery pack deals

External battery packs are among the most useful phone accessories to carry in your bag or purse, and this is especially true if you have an on-the-go lifestyle if you find yourself traveling a lot. Modern battery packs are also multi-functional, capable of topping up your other tech products, including e-readers, handheld gaming consoles, and more.

Mophie 10,000 mAh Powerstation Power Ban $35 $50 Save $15 A high-capacity external battery pack by Mophie that includes 2 x USB-A ports and 1 X 20W USB-C port. $35 at Amazon

INIU 10,000 mAh Portable Charger $18 $30 Save $12 A slim-yet-powerful 10,000 mAh portable battery bank that features 2 x USB-A ports and 1 x USB-C port. $18 at Amazon

The best early October Prime Day phone case deals

Modern smartphones tend to be expensive, and they also tend to be made of glass, which is prone to scratches and even shattering. A phone case is always a worthwhile investment to ensure your phone continues to look pristine, especially if you have plans to sell it in the future.

Otterbox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 15, 14, and 13 $28 $40 Save $12 A rugged and highly-protective case with port protection that fits the iPhone 15, 14, and 13 series of handsets. $28 at Amazon

OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro $17 $40 Save $23 A rugged and highly-protective iPhone case with port protection, featuring an antimicrobial exterior. $17 at Amazon

Elago Liquid Silicone Case for iPhone 15 Pro $10 $13 Save $3 A silky silicone case for the iPhone 15 Pro, that features a microfiber interior lining for added scuff protection. $10 at Amazon

The best early October Prime Day phone screen protector deals

Like with phone cases, screen protectors are near essential accessories for keeping your handset free of unwanted scratches, dings, and cracks. Modern screen protectors come in various shapes and forms, and are available for most modern handsets.

Ailun 3-pack Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for 4.7-inch sized iPhones $6 $8 Save $2 $6 at Amazon