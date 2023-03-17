Valve has discounted its Steam Deck handheld games console for the first time since launch. It has knocked 10 per cent off the price of each of the three Steam Deck models as part its first birthday celebrations.

The offer will be live until 10am PDT on 23 March 2023 (which also marks the end of the general Steam spring sale). It makes the entry-level Steam Deck, with 64GB of eMMC storage $359.10 / £314.10 - a saving of almost $40 / £35.

The mid-range Steam Deck has dropped from $529 / £459 to $476.10 / £413.10, which will get you 256GB of NVMe SSD storage and a carrying case, while the top-end model with 512GB of NVMe SSD storage and anti-glare glass is now $584.10 / £512.10, which is almost $65 / £57 off the usual price.

Pocket-lint Valve Steam Deck There are three models of the Steam Deck PC gaming handheld - 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. They can each play 100s of PC games bought from Steam in 1200 x 800 on its 7-inch screen.

The Steam Deck birthday celebrations also include some downloads for existing owners. A new feature has been released that gives users the chance to customise their own start-up movies.

This has been possible through cool hacks for a while, but Valve has made it easier for everyone. And, it's released several of its own that have been created by the team. They are now available in the Steam Points Shop. You can even set them up to shuffle between them for variety each time you boot up the device.

The Steam spring sale is also now underway and offers money off and bargains across a vast number of games available on the store. There are some big-name highlights too, including Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Gotham Knights, Total War: Warhammer III, The Callisto Protocol, Marvel titles Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Midnight Suns, plus the relatively new release of Metal: Hellslinger.

Like with the Steam Deck, these games will only be on offer until 23 March.