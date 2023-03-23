Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 8.0 / 10 $599.99 $999.99 Save $400 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 really sets the standard when it comes to clamshell-style foldable phones. Not only is it cute and practical, it is a highly capable handset running on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The inner display unfolds to give you a large 6.7-inch screen. And, therefore it's a bargain with a massive 40% off the retail price. $599.99 at Samsung

The Discover Samsung event continues in the US with a stunning deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. You can get the 128GB version of the clamshell, foldable device from just $599.99 - a massive $400 off the usual retail price - if you trade-in an eligible phone. That's also in all colours - Bora purple, pink gold, graphite, and blue.

Alternatively, the event is offering the 256GB and 512GB versions with big savings too. They are also available with up to $400 off apiece with trade-ins, so you can nab a bargain whichever model you fancy.

You need to hurry though as the sale period won't last long - it will end on Sunday 26 March 2023.

Why you should get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Alongside the Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is Samsung's latest handset in its foldable phone line-up. It has a clamshell-style design, so can fold to a compact size - ready to fit in a pocket or bag.

That doesn't mean it's not a very capable phone though. Once unfolded, the inner "Infinity Flex" AMOLED display gives you a 6.7-inch FHD+ screen to use like a conventional smartphone. There's also a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display on the top cover so you can receive notifications without needing to open the device.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM to ensure it is fast in operation, no matter the task. There are three storage options - 128GB, 256GB and 512GB - and it sports a 3,7000mAh battery to ensure it lasts all day.

The 5G handset has a dual-lens camera on the rear, with a 12-megapixel main cam and a second 12-megapixel sensor for ultrawide photography. There is 10x digital zoom too.

A 10-megapixel camera can be found under a hole-punch cutout on the interior screen, for selfies and video calling.

We said in our full review of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 that it should last you well into the future thanks to its power, even though it comes in that conveniently small package. And, at this price, you can't go far wrong.