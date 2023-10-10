Listen, we know that Amazon's October Prime Day event is going on right now - trust us, we know - but it's not just Amazon that's running deals right now. In fact, we found plenty of noteworthy discounts at the retailer's competitors, including Best Buy and Target.

There are loads of benefits from buying from one of these companies, starting with the fact that you don't actually need a Prime subscription to access most of the deals. While it's true that Amazon Prime comes with a ton of perks, it's annoying to some extent that you'd need to set up an account to enjoy some of these prices.

HP / Pocket-Lint HP Chromebook Plus 15.6-inch $299 $499 Save $200 The sleek and fast HP Chromebook is now on sale for $200 off at Best Buy. Get ready to experience vibrant and crystal-clear images with the full HD IPS display and smoothly stream 4K content with the Intel UHD Graphics. And with the Google Everything Button, finding what you need has never been easier. This Chromebook is the perfect combination of style and functionality, making it a must-have for anyone who wants to stay safe and secure on the web. $299 at Best Buy

Roku / Pocket-lint Roku Express HD $22 $30 Save $8 Get ready to start streaming your favorite shows and movies in style with the Roku Express HD, now on sale for a limited time at Target. With its blazing-fast speed, simple setup, and customizable home screen, this high-definition streaming device is perfect for anyone looking for top-quality entertainment without breaking the bank. Plus, with access to over 300 free live TV channels and exclusive Roku Originals on The Roku Channel, you'll never run out of things to watch. $22 at Target

Apple / pocket-lint Apple iPad Air 5 $500 $600 Save $100 Elevate your digital experience with the discounted iPad Air 5. With its stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and P3 wide color gamut, your visuals will be more vibrant and true-to-life than ever before. Powered by the game-changing Apple M1 chip, this tablet is a true powerhouse, accompanied by innovative features like Touch ID and Apple Pay for ultimate convenience and security. And let's not forget about the advanced camera system, including a 12MP Wide camera and 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage for the ultimate video calls. Available in five beautiful colors - blue, purple, pink, starlight, and space gray - the iPad Air 5 is the perfect combination of form and function. $500 at Best Buy

Samsung/ Pocket-Lint Samsung S39C FHD Curved Monitor $180 $230 Save $50 The Samsung S39C Curved Monitor is now available for $50 off and boasts a stunning borderless display, fabric-textured backside, and slim metal stand that will elevate your desk esthetic. Moreover, the 1000R Curvature and advanced eye comfort technology minimize eye fatigue while providing you with a comfortable and seamless viewing experience. With HDMI x2 and DP Triple Interface, connect all your favorite devices. Enjoy smooth, flicker-free, and seamless gaming with AMD FreeSync 75Hz refresh rates, and Game Mode features. $180 at Target

Microsoft / Pocket-lint Surface Pro 7+ (With Black Type Cover) $600 $930 Save $330 Microsoft's Surface Pro 7+ is now available for $330 off which is an impressive discount. This device is designed to cater to all your needs, be it transforming from a laptop to a tablet, or serving as an efficient workstation. It features a 12.3" PixelSense display with a resolution of 2736x1824 pixels, allowing for the ultimate interactive experience. Additionally, the Pro 7+ is equipped with an Intel Core Processor and multitasking capabilities, making it the perfect device for work or play. With up to 15 hours of battery life, USB, and headphone jacks, this ultra-portable device is perfect for users who need performance and versatility on the go. $600 at Best Buy

Sony / Pocket-Lint Sony WH-CH720N $100 $150 Save $50 The Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones are $50 off at Best Buy right now. These headphones are designed to let you fully immerse yourself in your favorite tunes with their dual noise sensor technology and Adaptive Sound Control feature. Plus, they're incredibly comfortable to wear for extended periods, making them perfect for working from home or binging your favorite series. With up to 35 hours of battery life and quick charging, you can keep the music going all day long. $100 at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air (15-inch, 2023) $1449 $1699 Save $250 The new Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip is now on sale, and it is a game-changer especially as the price dropped by $250 at Best Buy. This laptop is not only sleek and lightweight, but it also packs a serious punch with its 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU, making it ideal for complex tasks such as video editing and machine learning. The fanless design ensures silent operation, and the 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color provides stunning visual detail. With up to 18 hours of battery life and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, this MacBook Air is a winner in every way. $1449 at Best Buy

Anker / pocket-lint Anker 4-in-1 Premium USB-C Hub $25.5 $30 Save $4.5 The Anker 4-in-1 Premium USB-C Hub is going on sale, providing a powerful way to expand your device in an effortless and efficient manner. With three extra USB-A ports, enjoy limitless possibilities to connect more devices. The hub features a transfer speed of 5 Gbps, ensuring movies and music are transferred in seconds. Additionally, power delivery through the hub ensures full-speed pass-through charging while in use. $25.5 at Target

LG / Pocket-lint LG A2 OLED $650 $1300 Save $650 The LG A2 TV is on sale at Best Buy, bringing the ultimate viewing experience to your living room. With self-lit OLED pixels, the A2 offers infinite contrast, perfect black, and over a billion colors for bold and beautiful visuals. The advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K works to adjust both picture and sound qualities, while AI Picture Pro upscales and enhances resolution and contrast for lifelike images every time. With 100% color fidelity and volume and dynamic tone mapping, the LG A2 TV will transport you into the action like never before. $650 at Best Buy $1220 at Walmart (65

HP / Pocket-Lint HP Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook Laptop $260 $380 Save $120 Exciting news for tech lovers! The innovative HP Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook Laptop is now on sale for $120 off. This slim and sleek device packs a 14-inch diagonal HD screen into a small package, complete with a flexible hinge that rotates a full 360 degrees. It boasts a long battery life, ample storage, and an Intel® processor, making it perfect for both work and play. Plus, with Chrome OS and Google Assistant, you'll always have everything you need at your fingertips. Get your hands on this versatile laptop today and experience the ultimate in flexibility and convenience. $260 at Target

Beats / Pocket-lint Beats Solo 3 Wireless $100 $200 Save $100 The Beats Solo3 Wireless on-ear headphones are now half-off at Target, and we couldn't be more excited. These headphones are the perfect companion for anyone who lives life on-the-go, thanks to their sleek and foldable design. With up to 40 hours of battery life, you can enjoy your music without any interruptions and even use the 5-minute Fast Fuel feature to get back to your audio experience. The headphones feature on-ear cushion cups that make them comfortable to wear for hours, while the dual beam-forming mics allow you to take calls, adjust volume, and voice activate. $100 at Target

Sony / Pocket-Lint Sony X80K Series $1000 $1200 Save $200 Get ready for an immersive viewing experience that will leave you spellbound as the Sony X80K Series 75-inch TV is down to $1,000. The TV boats spectacularly smooth picture quality with tons of details. The flush surface design and narrow bezel make you feel like you're part of the action. Not only that, the TV comes with Google TV and Assistant, AirPlay support, and exclusive features for PlayStation gaming. With enhanced entertainment support for HDR and Dolby Vision, and billions of colors, rediscover everything you watch. $1000 at Best Buy

