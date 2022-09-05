The original Alone in the Dark is a classic of horror gaming, playing with your mind as you explore a Louisiana mansion, but it's also fully 30 years old.

That might be hard for some readers to believe, but it makes it less of a surprise that we're now getting another Alone in the Dark game, of the same name. Here are all the key details.

Alone in the Dark will release on 25 October 2023, placing it just before the Halloween season for horror fans (and in direct contention with Alan Wake 2 in the same genre).

Alone in the Dark platforms

The Alone in the Dark reboot has been confirmed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, so it won't be coming to older generations of hardware unless something changes on that front.

Alone in the Dark trailers

Until May 2023 we'd had barely anything to see about Alone in the Dark, but a THQ Nordic showcase put that right with a 10-minute exploration of the game that you can see below, featuring the blockbuster announcement that it'll star Jodie Comer and David Harbour.

Before that we'd had the below trailer for Alone in Dark, which gives a lot less to go on, although did still have some glimpses of gameplay.

Alone in the Dark story

The original Alone in the Dark was set in a Louisiana mansion called Decerto, and from the trailer above and the information release so far it's clear that we're going back to that same sprawling house again, or at least one of the same name.

We know that you'll be able to play as two different characters in the game, Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood, and each will offer a complete playthrough of the game from a distinct perspective, so the idea is that you play it through twice.

THQ Nordic

Edward is played by David Harbour of Stranger Things, while Emily Hartwood is played by Jodie Comer of Killing Eve and The Last Duel, so there's some Hollywood starpower attached.

From the trailer it looks like at least Edward Carnby might be haunted by a young girl (unless she's actually really there talking to him), and it's clear that things will get plenty spooky and depraved as the mysteries of Decerto are slowly furled back.

Emily, meanwhile, is trying to work out what's behind her uncle's disappearance.

Either way, it sounds like there will be plenty of replay value from being able experience the storyline through the eyes of each of the two characters, who will apparently interact with each other regardless of which you're playing.

Alone in the Dark gameplay

The original Alone in the Dark, from early on in the days of 3D gaming, is a slow and ponderous affair that nonetheless gets nice and creepy with some really neat and memorable tricks up its sleeve.

THQ Nordic

It looks from the footage we've seen like that the new game will be a little more in line with the likes of a modern Resident Evil title, with plenty of shooting to be done and a few weapons to explore while you do so.

You can see multiple enemies in the trailers, too, from a skeleton to a creepy little reptilian crawling monster, so we'd assume that there are a fair few monsters to encounter and either defeat or escape from.

We also get quick looks at a fair few environments, including a larger-looking town area, so we'd say you can safely bet on plenty of different areas to explore, and some nice visual variety as you move through the game.

The heart of the game is the haunted mansion Decerto, though, and it looks like a suitably creepy and decrepit location to explore.